4711 N Monticello Ave 2

Unit 2 Available 08/01/20 4711 N Monticello - Property Id: 295749
Big apartment, second floor, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, available now in Albany Park. Separate living and dining rooms perfect for entertaining or everyday life. Just remodeled, hardwood floors throughout the living room, dining room and all 3 bedrooms. The apartment has a private deck off the kitchen, and there is a shared outdoor space in the back of the building. The apartment has a brand new washer and dryer. One parking spot is included with the rent. It's a commuter's dream; close to the CTA Kimball brown/blue line as well as expressway. Tenants pay heat, gas, and trash; owner pays water. Deposit & fees: Contact Manager. Come home!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/4711-n-monticello-ave-chicago-il-unit-2/295749
No Pets Allowed
