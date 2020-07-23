All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

4711 N Monticello Ave 2

4711 North Monticello Avenue · (773) 616-3216
Location

4711 North Monticello Avenue, Chicago, IL 60625
Albany Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,950

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1350 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Unit 2 Available 08/01/20 4711 N Monticello - Property Id: 295749

Big apartment, second floor, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, available now in Albany Park. Separate living and dining rooms perfect for entertaining or everyday life. Just remodeled, hardwood floors throughout the living room, dining room and all 3 bedrooms. The apartment has a private deck off the kitchen, and there is a shared outdoor space in the back of the building. The apartment has a brand new washer and dryer. One parking spot is included with the rent. It's a commuter's dream; close to the CTA Kimball brown/blue line as well as expressway. Tenants pay heat, gas, and trash; owner pays water. Deposit & fees: Contact Manager. Come home!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/4711-n-monticello-ave-chicago-il-unit-2/295749
Property Id 295749

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5958486)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4711 N Monticello Ave 2 have any available units?
4711 N Monticello Ave 2 has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4711 N Monticello Ave 2 have?
Some of 4711 N Monticello Ave 2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4711 N Monticello Ave 2 currently offering any rent specials?
4711 N Monticello Ave 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4711 N Monticello Ave 2 pet-friendly?
No, 4711 N Monticello Ave 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 4711 N Monticello Ave 2 offer parking?
Yes, 4711 N Monticello Ave 2 offers parking.
Does 4711 N Monticello Ave 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4711 N Monticello Ave 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4711 N Monticello Ave 2 have a pool?
No, 4711 N Monticello Ave 2 does not have a pool.
Does 4711 N Monticello Ave 2 have accessible units?
No, 4711 N Monticello Ave 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 4711 N Monticello Ave 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4711 N Monticello Ave 2 has units with dishwashers.
