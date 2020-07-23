4711 N Monticello Ave 2

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Big apartment, second floor, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, available now in Albany Park. Separate living and dining rooms perfect for entertaining or everyday life. Just remodeled, hardwood floors throughout the living room, dining room and all 3 bedrooms. The apartment has a private deck off the kitchen, and there is a shared outdoor space in the back of the building. The apartment has a brand new washer and dryer. One parking spot is included with the rent. It's a commuter's dream; close to the CTA Kimball brown/blue line as well as expressway. Tenants pay heat, gas, and trash; owner pays water. Deposit & fees: Contact Manager. Come home!

No Pets Allowed



