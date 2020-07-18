All apartments in Chicago
4707 N Albany Ave
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:52 AM

4707 N Albany Ave

4707 North Albany Avenue · (224) 226-4000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4707 North Albany Avenue, Chicago, IL 60625
Albany Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1 bath, $1950 · Avail. now

$1,950

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
MODERN 3 BED WITH VINTAGE FEEL! BROWN LINE! - Property Id: 257232

Location: 4707 N Albany ave, East Albany Park, 60625
Rent: $1950
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 1
Pets: Pet friendly
Laundry: In building
Parking: Street

- Minutes to Kedzie and Fransisco Brown Line
- Heat and water included
- Laundry on-site
- Lots of natural light
- Hardwood floors
- Fireplace
- SS kitchen appliances including dishwasher and microwave
- Shared back deck
PICTURES MAY BE OF A SIMILAR UNIT IN THE BUILDING!
VIDEO TOURS AVAILABLE!

PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING, UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING
APPLICATION FEES ARE NOT REFUNDABLE

Anastasiia Korinchevska
Landstar Realty Group
224-226-4000

Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider. All properties advertised on this website are subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, the Illinois Human Rights Act, and the Chicago Residential Landlord Tennant ?Ordinance.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/4707-n-albany-ave-chicago-il/257232
Property Id 257232

(RLNE5970324)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4707 N Albany Ave have any available units?
4707 N Albany Ave has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4707 N Albany Ave have?
Some of 4707 N Albany Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4707 N Albany Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4707 N Albany Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4707 N Albany Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4707 N Albany Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4707 N Albany Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4707 N Albany Ave offers parking.
Does 4707 N Albany Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4707 N Albany Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4707 N Albany Ave have a pool?
No, 4707 N Albany Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4707 N Albany Ave have accessible units?
No, 4707 N Albany Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4707 N Albany Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4707 N Albany Ave has units with dishwashers.
