MODERN 3 BED WITH VINTAGE FEEL! BROWN LINE! - Property Id: 257232
Location: 4707 N Albany ave, East Albany Park, 60625
Rent: $1950
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 1
Pets: Pet friendly
Laundry: In building
Parking: Street
- Minutes to Kedzie and Fransisco Brown Line
- Heat and water included
- Laundry on-site
- Lots of natural light
- Hardwood floors
- Fireplace
- SS kitchen appliances including dishwasher and microwave
- Shared back deck
PICTURES MAY BE OF A SIMILAR UNIT IN THE BUILDING!
VIDEO TOURS AVAILABLE!
PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING, UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING
APPLICATION FEES ARE NOT REFUNDABLE
Anastasiia Korinchevska
Landstar Realty Group
224-226-4000
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/4707-n-albany-ave-chicago-il/257232
