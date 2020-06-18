468 West Huron St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible concierge elevator gym parking pool garage internet access

For showings please contact Erik @ 312-508-1255 Relocating and feeling overwhelmed? CRG has specialized in helping new hires, students, and couples rent sight-unseen for over 7 years. Whether you're seeking listings for a specific area or prefer help choosing a neighborhood: we give unbiased suggestions and will send listings with exact photos, addresses, and pricing. After narrowing down your top choices, we'll take walkthrough videos, assist with the application process, and follow up after to make sure you like living in your new home. Testimonials are available on our website! www . carlsonrealtygroup . org With elegant, upscale finishes and a modern aesthetic in a beautiful building, it s everything you could ask for in an apartment. Add to that stunning views and your own private outdoor space, and you ve found a home.



Terms: One year lease