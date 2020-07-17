All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:10 PM

4652 N Sheridan Rd 6

4652 North Sheridan Road · (414) 581-7044
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4652 North Sheridan Road, Chicago, IL 60640
Uptown

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 6 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,950

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Unit 6 Available 08/01/20 Three bed walk up in heart of Uptown - Property Id: 303028

4652 N Sheridan is a three story brick walkup building in the heart of Uptown. The apartments here have been remodeled with new kitchens and baths with stainless appliances, granite countertops, central heat/air, and hardwood floors throughout. The building features free laundry onsite, and pets are welcome!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/303028
Property Id 303028

(RLNE5915708)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4652 N Sheridan Rd 6 have any available units?
4652 N Sheridan Rd 6 has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4652 N Sheridan Rd 6 have?
Some of 4652 N Sheridan Rd 6's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4652 N Sheridan Rd 6 currently offering any rent specials?
4652 N Sheridan Rd 6 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4652 N Sheridan Rd 6 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4652 N Sheridan Rd 6 is pet friendly.
Does 4652 N Sheridan Rd 6 offer parking?
No, 4652 N Sheridan Rd 6 does not offer parking.
Does 4652 N Sheridan Rd 6 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4652 N Sheridan Rd 6 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4652 N Sheridan Rd 6 have a pool?
No, 4652 N Sheridan Rd 6 does not have a pool.
Does 4652 N Sheridan Rd 6 have accessible units?
No, 4652 N Sheridan Rd 6 does not have accessible units.
Does 4652 N Sheridan Rd 6 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4652 N Sheridan Rd 6 has units with dishwashers.
