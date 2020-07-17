4652 N Sheridan Rd 6

Amenities
Unit 6 Available 08/01/20 Three bed walk up in heart of Uptown - Property Id: 303028
4652 N Sheridan is a three story brick walkup building in the heart of Uptown. The apartments here have been remodeled with new kitchens and baths with stainless appliances, granite countertops, central heat/air, and hardwood floors throughout. The building features free laundry onsite, and pets are welcome!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/303028
Property Id 303028
(RLNE5915708)