464 West Huron Street
Last updated April 30 2020 at 4:14 PM

464 West Huron Street

464 West Huron Street · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1675290
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

464 West Huron Street, Chicago, IL 60654
Near North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 0502 · Avail. now

$4,753

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1375 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
wine room
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
internet cafe
gym
green community
pool
hot tub
internet access
media room
sauna
wine room
Three Bedroom Apartment in River North
469 West Huron Current special--2 Month FREE prorated! 3 Bedroom, 2 FULL bathrooms luxury living in River North neighborhood. Footsteps away is the River North Arts and Entertainment district with its many galleries, lifestyle and shopping choices and its limitless cafe and restaurant opportunities as well as the nearby East Bank Club, Chicago's premier sports, fitness and dining club. Apartment Amenities: Kitchens w/ granite and Energy Star rated appliances Enjoy Sectacular Views of the Chicago skyline Full-size washer & dryer in units Spacious walk-in closets * Private balcony or oversized terraces * Floor to ceiling windows * Hardwood Flooring throughout living areas Expanded ceiling heights of 9.5 to 10.5 feet Pre-wired for Wi-Fi Community Features: Smoke-free Building "Green Building" Fully-equipped, state-of-the-art fitness center Media Room Cyber Cafe w/ Wi-Fi Lounge & fireplace Adjacent Neighborhood Park Outdoor Fireplace and Terrace Business Center Aqua Center featuring an Oversized Spa Pool, Steam Room and Sauna Wine Room Additional Storage available * select units only ***Pricing for Three Bed apartments Price starting From $4187. Prices and availability are subject to Change******

Amenities:
WiFi, Business Center, Balcony, Dishwasher, Hardwood, Granite Kitchen, Walk-In Closet, Laundry In Unit
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 464 West Huron Street have any available units?
464 West Huron Street has a unit available for $4,753 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 464 West Huron Street have?
Some of 464 West Huron Street's amenities include in unit laundry, wine room, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 464 West Huron Street currently offering any rent specials?
464 West Huron Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 464 West Huron Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 464 West Huron Street is pet friendly.
Does 464 West Huron Street offer parking?
No, 464 West Huron Street does not offer parking.
Does 464 West Huron Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 464 West Huron Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 464 West Huron Street have a pool?
Yes, 464 West Huron Street has a pool.
Does 464 West Huron Street have accessible units?
No, 464 West Huron Street does not have accessible units.
Does 464 West Huron Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 464 West Huron Street has units with dishwashers.
