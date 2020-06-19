464 West Huron Street

Amenities

469 West Huron Current special--2 Month FREE prorated! 3 Bedroom, 2 FULL bathrooms luxury living in River North neighborhood. Footsteps away is the River North Arts and Entertainment district with its many galleries, lifestyle and shopping choices and its limitless cafe and restaurant opportunities as well as the nearby East Bank Club, Chicago's premier sports, fitness and dining club. Apartment Amenities: Kitchens w/ granite and Energy Star rated appliances Enjoy Sectacular Views of the Chicago skyline Full-size washer & dryer in units Spacious walk-in closets * Private balcony or oversized terraces * Floor to ceiling windows * Hardwood Flooring throughout living areas Expanded ceiling heights of 9.5 to 10.5 feet Pre-wired for Wi-Fi Community Features: Smoke-free Building "Green Building" Fully-equipped, state-of-the-art fitness center Media Room Cyber Cafe w/ Wi-Fi Lounge & fireplace Adjacent Neighborhood Park Outdoor Fireplace and Terrace Business Center Aqua Center featuring an Oversized Spa Pool, Steam Room and Sauna Wine Room Additional Storage available * select units only ***Pricing for Three Bed apartments Price starting From $4187. Prices and availability are subject to Change******



