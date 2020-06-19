4636 N Racine Ave

Amenities
This newly renovated second floor unit in a vintage building in the heart of Uptown has an open floor plan with hardwood floors and great natural light. Large living room has a gas fireplace, and the kitchen has stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Back door leads out to the deck, and a reserved outdoor parking spot. There are two good sized bedrooms, and a remodeled bathroom. Washer and Dryer are in-unit. Easy access to public transportation (Red Line). Short distance to stores, restaurants, concert venues and park. Come enjoy all the amenities that this wonderful condominium and Uptown have to offer!
STATUS: Vacant
AVAILABLE DATE: April 1, 2020
TYPE: Condominium
YEAR BUILT: 1906
BEDROOMS: 2
BATHROOMS: 1
SQ FT: Approx. 1,200
GARAGE: One Outdoor Parking Spot
FENCED YARD: Yes
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. Check the listing at KeyrenterChicagoNorth.com for details.
SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: To schedule a showing please call (872) 395-6433. Bring Picture ID.
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Water, Sewer and Garbage
HOA FEE: Included with Rent
HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: Landscaping & Snow Removal
PET RULE: Up to 2 Dogs or Cats OK. Maximum Weight 50 lbs.
BREED RESTRICTIONS: Check with mgr for exceptions: Snakes, Ferrets, Exotic Animals, Birds, German Shepherd, Doberman, Chow, Rottweiler, Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Great Dane, Wolf Hybrid
SMOKING: No Smoking Allowed in or on the Property
LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Possibly
LEASE LENGTH: 12-18 months
SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS:
HOW TO APPLY: The applications are found on our website, www.KeyrenterChicagoNorth.com, located on the listing page.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 business hours
ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:
* $55 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older
* Non-refundable move in fee of $1,000
* 1% Monthly Rental Administration Fee
* $25 Monthly Pet Rent Per Pet (if applicable)
John Golden – Managing Broker
All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.