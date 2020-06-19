All apartments in Chicago
Last updated May 4 2020 at 8:36 PM

4636 N Racine Ave

4636 North Racine Avenue · (872) 395-6433
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4636 North Racine Avenue, Chicago, IL 60640
Uptown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

2 Bedrooms

Unit APT 2 · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
cats allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This newly renovated second floor unit in a vintage building in the heart of Uptown has an open floor plan with hardwood floors and great natural light. Large living room has a gas fireplace, and the kitchen has stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Back door leads out to the deck, and a reserved outdoor parking spot. There are two good sized bedrooms, and a remodeled bathroom. Washer and Dryer are in-unit. Easy access to public transportation (Red Line). Short distance to stores, restaurants, concert venues and park. Come enjoy all the amenities that this wonderful condominium and Uptown have to offer!

STATUS: Vacant
AVAILABLE DATE: April 1, 2020
TYPE: Condominium
YEAR BUILT: 1906
BEDROOMS: 2
BATHROOMS: 1
SQ FT: Approx. 1,200
GARAGE: One Outdoor Parking Spot
FENCED YARD: Yes

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. Check the listing at KeyrenterChicagoNorth.com for details.

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: To schedule a showing please call (872) 395-6433. Bring Picture ID.
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Water, Sewer and Garbage
HOA FEE: Included with Rent
HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: Landscaping & Snow Removal
PET RULE: Up to 2 Dogs or Cats OK. Maximum Weight 50 lbs.
BREED RESTRICTIONS: Check with mgr for exceptions: Snakes, Ferrets, Exotic Animals, Birds, German Shepherd, Doberman, Chow, Rottweiler, Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Great Dane, Wolf Hybrid

SMOKING: No Smoking Allowed in or on the Property
LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Possibly
LEASE LENGTH: 12-18 months
SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS:

HOW TO APPLY: The applications are found on our website, www.KeyrenterChicagoNorth.com, located on the listing page.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 business hours

ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:
* $55 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older
* Non-refundable move in fee of $1,000
* 1% Monthly Rental Administration Fee
* $25 Monthly Pet Rent Per Pet (if applicable)

John Golden – Managing Broker
All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4636 N Racine Ave have any available units?
4636 N Racine Ave has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4636 N Racine Ave have?
Some of 4636 N Racine Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4636 N Racine Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4636 N Racine Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4636 N Racine Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4636 N Racine Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4636 N Racine Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4636 N Racine Ave does offer parking.
Does 4636 N Racine Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4636 N Racine Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4636 N Racine Ave have a pool?
No, 4636 N Racine Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4636 N Racine Ave have accessible units?
No, 4636 N Racine Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4636 N Racine Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4636 N Racine Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
