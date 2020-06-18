4616 N Monticello Ave

Amenities
Fresh Rehab! 2 Full Baths Laundry in Unit. Pets OK - Property Id: 301828
Take a look at this recently rehabbed 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom available in Albany Park, just 4 blocks to the Kimball Brown Line. Features include a private balcony, hardwood floors throughout, lots of natural light, laundry in unit, central HVAC, and upgraded kitchen. Pets are welcome.
Miguel Tineo
Leasing Agent
312-687-3503
miguel@liveherehomes.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/301828
Property Id 301828
(RLNE5860832)