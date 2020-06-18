All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 4616 N Monticello Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
4616 N Monticello Ave
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

4616 N Monticello Ave

4616 North Monticello Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4616 North Monticello Avenue, Chicago, IL 60625
Albany Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fresh Rehab! 2 Full Baths Laundry in Unit. Pets OK - Property Id: 301828

Take a look at this recently rehabbed 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom available in Albany Park, just 4 blocks to the Kimball Brown Line. Features include a private balcony, hardwood floors throughout, lots of natural light, laundry in unit, central HVAC, and upgraded kitchen. Pets are welcome.

Miguel Tineo
Leasing Agent
312-687-3503
miguel@liveherehomes.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/301828
Property Id 301828

(RLNE5860832)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4616 N Monticello Ave have any available units?
4616 N Monticello Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4616 N Monticello Ave have?
Some of 4616 N Monticello Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4616 N Monticello Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4616 N Monticello Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4616 N Monticello Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4616 N Monticello Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4616 N Monticello Ave offer parking?
No, 4616 N Monticello Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4616 N Monticello Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4616 N Monticello Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4616 N Monticello Ave have a pool?
No, 4616 N Monticello Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4616 N Monticello Ave have accessible units?
No, 4616 N Monticello Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4616 N Monticello Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4616 N Monticello Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Piccadilly Apartments
5107 S Blackstone Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
Gold Coast City Club Apartments
860 N Dewitt Pl
Chicago, IL 60611
Reside on Green Street
504 N Green St
Chicago, IL 60642
7053 S St Lawrence Ave
7053 S Saint Lawrence Ave
Chicago, IL 60619
Stewart School Lofts
4525 North Kenmore
Chicago, IL 60640
Moment
545 N McClurg Ct
Chicago, IL 60611
1946 West Nelson St. Apt.
1946 W Nelson St
Chicago, IL 60657
1103 W Cornelia Ave
1103 West Cornelia Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College