Amenities
COZY STUDION IN UPTOWN - Property Id: 203827
Location: 4604 N Beacon St, Uptown, 60640
Rent: $850
Bedrooms: Studio
Bathrooms: 1
Pets: Cats only
Laundry: In building
Parking: Street
- Heat, water, and gas are included
- There is a $350 move in fee, no deposit.
- Professionally managed building
- Wilson Red Line is up the street just a few blocks East.
- Credit score 650 and above with monthly income 3 x the rent required
Anastasiia Korinchevska
Landstar Realty Group
224-226-4000
