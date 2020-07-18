Amenities

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking dogs allowed

COZY STUDION IN UPTOWN - Property Id: 203827



Location: 4604 N Beacon St, Uptown, 60640



Rent: $850

Bedrooms: Studio

Bathrooms: 1

Pets: Cats only

Laundry: In building

Parking: Street



- Heat, water, and gas are included

- There is a $350 move in fee, no deposit.

- Professionally managed building

- Wilson Red Line is up the street just a few blocks East.

- Credit score 650 and above with monthly income 3 x the rent required



PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING, UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING APPLICATION

APPLICATION FEES ARE NOT REFUNDABLE



Anastasiia Korinchevska

Landstar Realty Group

224-226-4000



Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider. All properties advertised on this website are subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, the Illinois Human Rights Act, and the Chicago Residential Landlord Tennant ?Ordinance. We are committed to upholding the purpose and spirit of these policies.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/4604-n-beacon-st-chicago-il/203827

No Dogs Allowed



