4604 N Beacon St
4604 N Beacon St

4604 North Beacon Street · (224) 226-4000
Location

4604 North Beacon Street, Chicago, IL 60640
Uptown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Studio, 1 bath, $850 · Avail. now

$850

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
dogs allowed
COZY STUDION IN UPTOWN - Property Id: 203827

Location: 4604 N Beacon St, Uptown, 60640

Rent: $850
Bedrooms: Studio
Bathrooms: 1
Pets: Cats only
Laundry: In building
Parking: Street

Pictures may be of a similar unit in the building
- Heat, water, and gas are included
- There is a $350 move in fee, no deposit.
- Professionally managed building
- Wilson Red Line is up the street just a few blocks East.
- Credit score 650 and above with monthly income 3 x the rent required

PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING, UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING APPLICATION
APPLICATION FEES ARE NOT REFUNDABLE

Anastasiia Korinchevska
Landstar Realty Group
224-226-4000

Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider. All properties advertised on this website are subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, the Illinois Human Rights Act, and the Chicago Residential Landlord Tennant ?Ordinance. We are committed to upholding the purpose and spirit of these policies.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/4604-n-beacon-st-chicago-il/203827
Property Id 203827

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5950097)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

