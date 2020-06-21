All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

4552 S Evans Ave Unit 1

4552 South Evans Avenue · (312) 890-2118
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4552 South Evans Avenue, Chicago, IL 60653
Grand Boulevard

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $2000 · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
new construction
Stunning new Construction 3 flat. Beautiful brick building in a fantastic neighborhood; close to restaurants, shopping and entertainment.

The units all have granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer in unit, dishwasher, private deck, 2 queen size bedrooms, 1 king size master bedroom with an ensuite bathroom and so much more.

Each unit has 1 out door parking spot included in the rent. Call today and set up an appointment to see your new home! $50 application fee per person over 18 $750 move in fee

(RLNE5825658)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4552 S Evans Ave Unit 1 have any available units?
4552 S Evans Ave Unit 1 has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4552 S Evans Ave Unit 1 have?
Some of 4552 S Evans Ave Unit 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4552 S Evans Ave Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
4552 S Evans Ave Unit 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4552 S Evans Ave Unit 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4552 S Evans Ave Unit 1 is pet friendly.
Does 4552 S Evans Ave Unit 1 offer parking?
Yes, 4552 S Evans Ave Unit 1 does offer parking.
Does 4552 S Evans Ave Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4552 S Evans Ave Unit 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4552 S Evans Ave Unit 1 have a pool?
No, 4552 S Evans Ave Unit 1 does not have a pool.
Does 4552 S Evans Ave Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 4552 S Evans Ave Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 4552 S Evans Ave Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4552 S Evans Ave Unit 1 has units with dishwashers.
