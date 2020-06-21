4552 S Evans Ave Unit 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking new construction

Stunning new Construction 3 flat. Beautiful brick building in a fantastic neighborhood; close to restaurants, shopping and entertainment.



The units all have granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer in unit, dishwasher, private deck, 2 queen size bedrooms, 1 king size master bedroom with an ensuite bathroom and so much more.



Each unit has 1 out door parking spot included in the rent. Call today and set up an appointment to see your new home! $50 application fee per person over 18 $750 move in fee



(RLNE5825658)