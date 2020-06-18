All apartments in Chicago
4550 N WOLCOTT AVE

4550 North Wolcott Avenue · (805) 901-2656
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4550 North Wolcott Avenue, Chicago, IL 60640
Lincoln Square

Price and availability

Amenities

hardwood floors
courtyard
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
courtyard
Must See 2 Bedroom in Prime Ravenswood Location! Wilson Court is a beautiful courtyard building in the heart of Ravenswood. The property boasts large two-bedrooms and convertible one-bedroom apartments located close to the Brown Line's Montrose El Stop, the Ravenswood Metra, and all the European charm of Lincoln Square. Come and experience Ravenswood at Wilson Court, where ample street parking, great restaurants and shops are all close-by. *Photos may be of similar unit* ***Pricing and availability subject to change

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4550 N WOLCOTT AVE have any available units?
4550 N WOLCOTT AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
Is 4550 N WOLCOTT AVE currently offering any rent specials?
4550 N WOLCOTT AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4550 N WOLCOTT AVE pet-friendly?
No, 4550 N WOLCOTT AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 4550 N WOLCOTT AVE offer parking?
No, 4550 N WOLCOTT AVE does not offer parking.
Does 4550 N WOLCOTT AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4550 N WOLCOTT AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4550 N WOLCOTT AVE have a pool?
No, 4550 N WOLCOTT AVE does not have a pool.
Does 4550 N WOLCOTT AVE have accessible units?
No, 4550 N WOLCOTT AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4550 N WOLCOTT AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4550 N WOLCOTT AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4550 N WOLCOTT AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4550 N WOLCOTT AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
