Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning refrigerator dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub ceiling fan oven range recently renovated smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities elevator bike storage cats allowed parking cc payments internet access lobby online portal package receiving smoke-free community

A great neighborhood and central location is of high importance - but so is a comfortable place to come home to each day. This modern midrise elevator building will give you just that. With your choice of studio or one bedroom, bike storage, individually controlled air conditioning, ample windows and modern kitchens, comfort will come standard.