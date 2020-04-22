All apartments in Chicago
Last updated May 30 2020 at 7:24 AM

4549 S Michigan Ave Apt 1

4549 South Michigan Avenue · (708) 406-7527
Location

4549 South Michigan Avenue, Chicago, IL 60653
Grand Boulevard

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,290

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
This bright and updated 2-bedroom unit features a contemporary layout in a classic building on a historic stretch of S Michigan Ave. The unit has central air conditioning, forced-air gas heat, a large living/dining room, modern kitchen, and a large master bedroom with walk-in closet and dressing room. The building features secured front yard and back gates, alley access for easy move-in, and coin-op laundry just downstairs from the unit. Excellent access to Dan Ryan expressway, only .4 miles from the 47th St green line stop and .6 miles from the 47th St red line stop. Come make this your home today!

Utilities paid by Landlord: water, lawn care, trash removal.
Utilities paid by Tenant: electricity, gas heat.

Security Deposit: $1,935 due at lease signing.

Application Requirements: Minimum 640 credit score and minimum $4,515/mo combined pre-tax household income. Don't know your credit score? Get your free credit report at www.creditkarma.com.

To book a showing of this unit, please navigate to http://www.pennanproperties.com/book-an-apartment-showing/ All apartment showings will be conducted remotely via video call on WhatsApp. After you sign up for an appointment window, an agent will contact you to make sure you're set up for the virtual tour.

To apply to rent this unit, please navigate to http://www.pennanproperties.com/rentals/

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4549 S Michigan Ave Apt 1 have any available units?
4549 S Michigan Ave Apt 1 has a unit available for $1,290 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4549 S Michigan Ave Apt 1 have?
Some of 4549 S Michigan Ave Apt 1's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4549 S Michigan Ave Apt 1 currently offering any rent specials?
4549 S Michigan Ave Apt 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4549 S Michigan Ave Apt 1 pet-friendly?
No, 4549 S Michigan Ave Apt 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 4549 S Michigan Ave Apt 1 offer parking?
No, 4549 S Michigan Ave Apt 1 does not offer parking.
Does 4549 S Michigan Ave Apt 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4549 S Michigan Ave Apt 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4549 S Michigan Ave Apt 1 have a pool?
No, 4549 S Michigan Ave Apt 1 does not have a pool.
Does 4549 S Michigan Ave Apt 1 have accessible units?
No, 4549 S Michigan Ave Apt 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 4549 S Michigan Ave Apt 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4549 S Michigan Ave Apt 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
