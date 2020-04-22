4549 S Michigan Ave Apt 1

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

This bright and updated 2-bedroom unit features a contemporary layout in a classic building on a historic stretch of S Michigan Ave. The unit has central air conditioning, forced-air gas heat, a large living/dining room, modern kitchen, and a large master bedroom with walk-in closet and dressing room. The building features secured front yard and back gates, alley access for easy move-in, and coin-op laundry just downstairs from the unit. Excellent access to Dan Ryan expressway, only .4 miles from the 47th St green line stop and .6 miles from the 47th St red line stop. Come make this your home today!



Utilities paid by Landlord: water, lawn care, trash removal.

Utilities paid by Tenant: electricity, gas heat.



Security Deposit: $1,935 due at lease signing.



Application Requirements: Minimum 640 credit score and minimum $4,515/mo combined pre-tax household income. Don't know your credit score? Get your free credit report at www.creditkarma.com.



To book a showing of this unit, please navigate to http://www.pennanproperties.com/book-an-apartment-showing/ All apartment showings will be conducted remotely via video call on WhatsApp. After you sign up for an appointment window, an agent will contact you to make sure you're set up for the virtual tour.



To apply to rent this unit, please navigate to http://www.pennanproperties.com/rentals/