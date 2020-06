Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

4538 DRAKE - Property Id: 287931



Be the first group to move into this brand new, updated 2 bedroom english garden!

One of the bedrooms can fit a full size bed and the other one can fit a queen!

The unit is carpeted throughout with the exception being the kitchen and bathroom.

Priced to rent quickly!

Completely updated kitchen with a brand new fridge and stove. There is no laundry in the building but there is a laundromat less than 5 minutes away



**REQUIREMENTS FOR APPROVAL!**

-GROSS MONTHLY INCOME OF AT LEAST $3,900 BEFORE TAXES

-ALL ADULT CREDIT SCORES OF 620 OR HIGHER

*PLEASE DO NOT INQUIRE ABOUT THIS UNIT IF YOU DON'T MEET THE REQUREMENTS AS THE LANDLORD WILL NOT APPROVE YOUR APPLICATION!

No Dogs Allowed



