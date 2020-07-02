All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 2 2020 at 8:27 AM

4523 North Paulina

4523 North Paulina Street · (773) 391-8110
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4523 North Paulina Street, Chicago, IL 60640
Uptown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
on-site laundry
bike storage
Outstanding 1 bedroom, 1 bath on the first floor of a picturesque Ravenswood courtyard building is available for immediate occupancy. Rent includes heat and water. The residence features ample closet space, a recently updated kitchen with brand new appliances, including a dishwasher, and hardwood floors throughout. Laundry is coin-operated and there is bicycle storage as well. Pets under 35lbs are welcome. The building is near the Ravenswood Metra Station, the Montrose Brown Line, Mariano's on Lawrence, and several shops and restaurants. To schedule a tour, please text Michael Keating at 773-391-8110.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4523 North Paulina have any available units?
4523 North Paulina doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4523 North Paulina have?
Some of 4523 North Paulina's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4523 North Paulina currently offering any rent specials?
4523 North Paulina is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4523 North Paulina pet-friendly?
Yes, 4523 North Paulina is pet friendly.
Does 4523 North Paulina offer parking?
No, 4523 North Paulina does not offer parking.
Does 4523 North Paulina have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4523 North Paulina does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4523 North Paulina have a pool?
No, 4523 North Paulina does not have a pool.
Does 4523 North Paulina have accessible units?
No, 4523 North Paulina does not have accessible units.
Does 4523 North Paulina have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4523 North Paulina has units with dishwashers.
