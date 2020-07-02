4523 North Paulina

Amenities

Outstanding 1 bedroom, 1 bath on the first floor of a picturesque Ravenswood courtyard building is available for immediate occupancy. Rent includes heat and water. The residence features ample closet space, a recently updated kitchen with brand new appliances, including a dishwasher, and hardwood floors throughout. Laundry is coin-operated and there is bicycle storage as well. Pets under 35lbs are welcome. The building is near the Ravenswood Metra Station, the Montrose Brown Line, Mariano's on Lawrence, and several shops and restaurants. To schedule a tour, please text Michael Keating at 773-391-8110.



Terms: One year lease