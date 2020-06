Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated courtyard

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard cats allowed dogs allowed

Albany Park - 2 Bedroom Heat Included - Property Id: 252674



Albany Park - 2 Bedroom Heat Included

Albany Park - 2 Bedroom Second Floor in a cat friendly building.

The heat and water are included in the rent. There is a one time $350 non refundable move in fee. No security deposit required.

Enjoy coming home to western views in this updated apartment.

Two larger bedrooms that both have nice sized closets. There is hardwood floors throughout the apartment.

Enjoy a larger living room with an open view to let the evening light brighten the end of your day. Easily set up your furniture, television and a dining table to relax the night away.

The bathroom is in excellent condition with a newer bathtub and fixtures.

This large kitchen overlooking the courtyard is tastefully updated with granite countertops and complimentary appliances including a modern dishwasher.

UNIT PHOTOS

HEAT AND WATER INCLUDED IN RENT

CAT FRIENDLY BUILDING

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/252674

Property Id 252674



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5676165)