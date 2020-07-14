450 W. Melrose

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors refrigerator recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher bathtub oven range smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance bike storage lobby cats allowed elevator cc payments online portal package receiving smoke-free community

Rest assured that you’ll find no drama at this Melrose place. You will, however, find yourself in a prime location in Lakeview, not to mention living in a spacious apartment with large closets and plenty of amenities for the residents. As you walk into the building, a gorgeous and updated lobby with a controlled access entry, will greet you firsthand. The building also comes equipped with an onsite laundry facility, bicycle storage, and the option for reserved resident parking. One of the nicest perks is that you’ll also have 24-hour maintenance, should you ever need it. The studio and one-bedroom apartments all include hardwood floors and wall-to-wall windows, which will give you plenty of natural light.