All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 450 W. Melrose.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
450 W. Melrose
Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:43 PM

450 W. Melrose

450 W Melrose St · (773) 524-6639
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
“Up to 2 Months free rent” The offer can expire 8/1/2020.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lakeview
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

450 W Melrose St, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 120 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,035

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Unit 424 · Avail. now

$1,140

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Unit 441 · Avail. now

$1,140

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

See 3+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 340 · Avail. now

$1,325

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 240 · Avail. Aug 17

$1,375

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 540 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,399

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 450 W. Melrose.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
refrigerator
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
oven
range
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
bike storage
lobby
cats allowed
elevator
cc payments
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
Rest assured that you’ll find no drama at this Melrose place. You will, however, find yourself in a prime location in Lakeview, not to mention living in a spacious apartment with large closets and plenty of amenities for the residents. As you walk into the building, a gorgeous and updated lobby with a controlled access entry, will greet you firsthand. The building also comes equipped with an onsite laundry facility, bicycle storage, and the option for reserved resident parking. One of the nicest perks is that you’ll also have 24-hour maintenance, should you ever need it. The studio and one-bedroom apartments all include hardwood floors and wall-to-wall windows, which will give you plenty of natural light.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $65
Move-in Fees: $250
Pets Allowed: cats
limit: 2
Parking Details: $175-$185.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 450 W. Melrose have any available units?
450 W. Melrose has 10 units available starting at $1,035 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 450 W. Melrose have?
Some of 450 W. Melrose's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 450 W. Melrose currently offering any rent specials?
450 W. Melrose is offering the following rent specials: “Up to 2 Months free rent” The offer can expire 8/1/2020.
Is 450 W. Melrose pet-friendly?
Yes, 450 W. Melrose is pet friendly.
Does 450 W. Melrose offer parking?
Yes, 450 W. Melrose offers parking.
Does 450 W. Melrose have units with washers and dryers?
No, 450 W. Melrose does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 450 W. Melrose have a pool?
No, 450 W. Melrose does not have a pool.
Does 450 W. Melrose have accessible units?
No, 450 W. Melrose does not have accessible units.
Does 450 W. Melrose have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 450 W. Melrose has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 450 W. Melrose?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Pangea 801 E Drexel Square Hyde Park Apartments
801 E Drexel Sq
Chicago, IL 60615
AMLI River North
71 W Hubbard St
Chicago, IL 60654
7120 S Wabash
7120 S Wabash Ave
Chicago, IL 60619
2041 E 75th
2041 E 75th St
Chicago, IL 60649
Niche 905
905 N Orleans
Chicago, IL 60610
Halsted Flats Apartments
3740 N Halsted St
Chicago, IL 60613
The Van Buren
808 West Van Buren Street
Chicago, IL 60607
Reside on Clarendon
4157 N Clarendon Ave
Chicago, IL 60613

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity