Chicago, IL
449 West St James Place
Last updated May 5 2020 at 5:10 AM

449 West St James Place

449 West Saint James Place · (312) 471-6444
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

449 West Saint James Place, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
***VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE & ATTACHED HERE (3 Videos Total)*** Beautiful & Bright 900 sq ft vintage unit in Lincoln Park East situated in a rarely-available building close to everything the neighborhood has to offer and to the lake. Updated bathroom with a spacious bedroom, living room, and separate dining room with french doors as well as an exterior back deck. Plenty of closet space along with a 5'x5' dedicated storage space in the basement. Coin laundry washer & dryers in the basement as well. HEAT, WATER, TRASH, & GAS ARE INCLUDED! Tenant pays Electric. NO SECURITY DEPOSIT. NO PETS. $750 NON-REFUNDABLE MOVE IN FEE. VERY EASY TO SHOW. Optional Mattresses available to purchase and some furnishings pictured can stay if tenant requests it.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 449 West St James Place have any available units?
449 West St James Place has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 449 West St James Place have?
Some of 449 West St James Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 449 West St James Place currently offering any rent specials?
449 West St James Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 449 West St James Place pet-friendly?
No, 449 West St James Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 449 West St James Place offer parking?
No, 449 West St James Place does not offer parking.
Does 449 West St James Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 449 West St James Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 449 West St James Place have a pool?
No, 449 West St James Place does not have a pool.
Does 449 West St James Place have accessible units?
No, 449 West St James Place does not have accessible units.
Does 449 West St James Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 449 West St James Place does not have units with dishwashers.
