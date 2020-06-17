449 West St James Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

***VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE & ATTACHED HERE (3 Videos Total)*** Beautiful & Bright 900 sq ft vintage unit in Lincoln Park East situated in a rarely-available building close to everything the neighborhood has to offer and to the lake. Updated bathroom with a spacious bedroom, living room, and separate dining room with french doors as well as an exterior back deck. Plenty of closet space along with a 5'x5' dedicated storage space in the basement. Coin laundry washer & dryers in the basement as well. HEAT, WATER, TRASH, & GAS ARE INCLUDED! Tenant pays Electric. NO SECURITY DEPOSIT. NO PETS. $750 NON-REFUNDABLE MOVE IN FEE. VERY EASY TO SHOW. Optional Mattresses available to purchase and some furnishings pictured can stay if tenant requests it.