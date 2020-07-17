4454 North Lockwood Ave.

Amenities

Super large 2 bed available! Hardwood floors throughout! Eat in kitchen that includes newer cabinets gas stove, refrigerator and a dishwasher! Both bedrooms easily accommodate queen size beds plus furniture. Clean bathroom! Heat and water is included. Tenants pay cooking gas, electric and cable/internet. Please take a moment to view the building and unit video tour recorded just days ago. Building & Common Area Video: https://youtu.be/_X3kGqz7XX0 Unit Tour: https://youtu.be/dwzr-9e6ago Small apartment building located on tree lined street in Jefferson Park neighborhood. Coin operated laundry is on site. Garage parking, when available, is for rent. Ask for monthly rate. Distance from building to Rail lines: Blue Line 0.6 mi UP-NW Union Pacific Northwest 0.7 mi MD-N Milwaukee North 0.8 mi Distance from building to Bus lines: 78 Montrose 0.1 mi 56 Milwaukee 0.2 mi 85 Central 0.4 mi



Terms: One year lease