Last updated July 1 2020 at 3:10 AM

4454 North Lockwood Ave.

4454 North Lockwood Avenue · (773) 893-0916
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4454 North Lockwood Avenue, Chicago, IL 60630
Portage Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Super large 2 bed available! Hardwood floors throughout! Eat in kitchen that includes newer cabinets gas stove, refrigerator and a dishwasher! Both bedrooms easily accommodate queen size beds plus furniture. Clean bathroom! Heat and water is included. Tenants pay cooking gas, electric and cable/internet. Please take a moment to view the building and unit video tour recorded just days ago. Building & Common Area Video: https://youtu.be/_X3kGqz7XX0 Unit Tour: https://youtu.be/dwzr-9e6ago Small apartment building located on tree lined street in Jefferson Park neighborhood. Coin operated laundry is on site. Garage parking, when available, is for rent. Ask for monthly rate. Distance from building to Rail lines: Blue Line 0.6 mi UP-NW Union Pacific Northwest 0.7 mi MD-N Milwaukee North 0.8 mi Distance from building to Bus lines: 78 Montrose 0.1 mi 56 Milwaukee 0.2 mi 85 Central 0.4 mi

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4454 North Lockwood Ave. have any available units?
4454 North Lockwood Ave. has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4454 North Lockwood Ave. have?
Some of 4454 North Lockwood Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4454 North Lockwood Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
4454 North Lockwood Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4454 North Lockwood Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 4454 North Lockwood Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 4454 North Lockwood Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 4454 North Lockwood Ave. offers parking.
Does 4454 North Lockwood Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4454 North Lockwood Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4454 North Lockwood Ave. have a pool?
No, 4454 North Lockwood Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 4454 North Lockwood Ave. have accessible units?
No, 4454 North Lockwood Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 4454 North Lockwood Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4454 North Lockwood Ave. has units with dishwashers.
