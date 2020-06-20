4450 N Winchester Ave 3

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Unit 3 Available 08/01/20 Spacious 2 bed / 1 bath in Ravenswood - Property Id: 292039



Very large 2 bedroom / 1 bathroom apartment for rent in Ravenswood! This is a 3rd (top) floor unit in a walk-up building at Winchester and Sunnyside. Only two blocks from the Damen brown line station and four blocks from the Ravenswood Metra station.



Available 08/01



Features:

Hardwood floors

Dishwasher

Formal dining room

Large bedrooms

Laundry IN UNIT

Central air and gas heat (paid by tenant)

Enclosed porch - great for storage

Street parking only

Cats are welcome with a $150 pet fee - sorry, no dogs

Photos are of a nearly identical unit directly below

Video available of exact unit



Contact:

Orion Olsen

Peak Realty Chicago

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/292039

Property Id 292039



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5825256)