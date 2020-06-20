All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 4450 N Winchester Ave 3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
4450 N Winchester Ave 3
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

4450 N Winchester Ave 3

4450 North Winchester Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lincoln Square
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4450 North Winchester Avenue, Chicago, IL 60640
Lincoln Square

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Unit 3 Available 08/01/20 Spacious 2 bed / 1 bath in Ravenswood - Property Id: 292039

Very large 2 bedroom / 1 bathroom apartment for rent in Ravenswood! This is a 3rd (top) floor unit in a walk-up building at Winchester and Sunnyside. Only two blocks from the Damen brown line station and four blocks from the Ravenswood Metra station.

Available 08/01

Features:
Hardwood floors
Dishwasher
Formal dining room
Large bedrooms
Laundry IN UNIT
Central air and gas heat (paid by tenant)
Enclosed porch - great for storage
Street parking only
Cats are welcome with a $150 pet fee - sorry, no dogs
Photos are of a nearly identical unit directly below
Video available of exact unit

Contact:
Orion Olsen
Peak Realty Chicago
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/292039
Property Id 292039

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5825256)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4450 N Winchester Ave 3 have any available units?
4450 N Winchester Ave 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4450 N Winchester Ave 3 have?
Some of 4450 N Winchester Ave 3's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4450 N Winchester Ave 3 currently offering any rent specials?
4450 N Winchester Ave 3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4450 N Winchester Ave 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4450 N Winchester Ave 3 is pet friendly.
Does 4450 N Winchester Ave 3 offer parking?
No, 4450 N Winchester Ave 3 does not offer parking.
Does 4450 N Winchester Ave 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4450 N Winchester Ave 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4450 N Winchester Ave 3 have a pool?
No, 4450 N Winchester Ave 3 does not have a pool.
Does 4450 N Winchester Ave 3 have accessible units?
No, 4450 N Winchester Ave 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 4450 N Winchester Ave 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4450 N Winchester Ave 3 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arrive South Loop
1935 S Wabash Ave
Chicago, IL 60616
2010 West Pierce
2010 W Pierce Ave
Chicago, IL 60622
20 E Scott Apartments
20 E Scott St
Chicago, IL 60610
5201 W Washington Blvd
5201-07 West Washington Boulevard
Chicago, IL 60644
5202-5210 S. Cornell Avenue
5202 S Cornell Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
1600-14 W Belle Plaine
1600 West Belle Plaine Avenue
Chicago, IL 60613
430 West Diversey
430 W Diversey Pkwy
Chicago, IL 60614
The Sutherland
4659 S Drexel Blvd
Chicago, IL 60653

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College