445 West Melrose Street

Amenities
Spacious & Bright 1BR in East Lake View! Don't Miss Out!
Fantastic renovated one bedroom apartment with beautiful hardwood floors, high ceilings, and tons of natural light. All utilities included, except electric! Incredible location in East Lake View less than a block from the Lake and Belmont Harbor. Close to transportation, restaurants, shopping, nightlife and more! *Pictures may be of a similar unit in building.
ndry, Bicycle Room, Hardwood, Balcony, DIshwasher
