Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:12 PM

445 West Melrose Street

445 West Melrose Street · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1345988
Location

445 West Melrose Street, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

1 Bedroom

Unit 3XE · Avail. now

$1,997

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
all utils included
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
bike storage
dogs allowed
Spacious & Bright 1BR in East Lake View! Don't Miss Out!
Fantastic renovated one bedroom apartment with beautiful hardwood floors, high ceilings, and tons of natural light. All utilities included, except electric! Incredible location in East Lake View less than a block from the Lake and Belmont Harbor. Close to transportation, restaurants, shopping, nightlife and more! *Pictures may be of a similar unit in building.

ndry, Bicycle Room, Hardwood, Balcony, DIshwasher
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 445 West Melrose Street have any available units?
445 West Melrose Street has a unit available for $1,997 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 445 West Melrose Street have?
Some of 445 West Melrose Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 445 West Melrose Street currently offering any rent specials?
445 West Melrose Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 445 West Melrose Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 445 West Melrose Street is pet friendly.
Does 445 West Melrose Street offer parking?
No, 445 West Melrose Street does not offer parking.
Does 445 West Melrose Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 445 West Melrose Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 445 West Melrose Street have a pool?
No, 445 West Melrose Street does not have a pool.
Does 445 West Melrose Street have accessible units?
No, 445 West Melrose Street does not have accessible units.
Does 445 West Melrose Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 445 West Melrose Street has units with dishwashers.
