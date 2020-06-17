445 West Melrose Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly all utils included recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly bike storage dogs allowed

Spacious & Bright 1BR in East Lake View! Don't Miss Out!

Fantastic renovated one bedroom apartment with beautiful hardwood floors, high ceilings, and tons of natural light. All utilities included, except electric! Incredible location in East Lake View less than a block from the Lake and Belmont Harbor. Close to transportation, restaurants, shopping, nightlife and more! *Pictures may be of a similar unit in building.



Bicycle Room, Hardwood, Balcony, DIshwasher

