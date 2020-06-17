4435 NORTH PAULINA STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Drop Dead Gorgeous...Brand New Everything! ~ 1700 Sq Ft. (3) Bedroom, (2) Two Bath in Prime Ravenswood Location: Features Brand New Kitchen with Granite Counter Tops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Dishwasher, Built-in microwave, Gorgeous Dark Hardwood Floors, Tall ceilings, Great light, Huge living Space, Master Bedroom Suite with master Bathroom, huge walk in closet, All Large bedrooms ~ in-unit laundry, Front & Rear outdoor Porches Garage Available ......4 blocks to Brown Line and one block Ravenswood Elementary ~ PETS WELCOME! *Photos may be of similar unit*