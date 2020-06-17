All apartments in Chicago
4435 NORTH PAULINA STREET
4435 NORTH PAULINA STREET

4435 North Paulina Street · (917) 232-2277
Location

4435 North Paulina Street, Chicago, IL 60640
Uptown

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Drop Dead Gorgeous...Brand New Everything! ~ 1700 Sq Ft. (3) Bedroom, (2) Two Bath in Prime Ravenswood Location: Features Brand New Kitchen with Granite Counter Tops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Dishwasher, Built-in microwave, Gorgeous Dark Hardwood Floors, Tall ceilings, Great light, Huge living Space, Master Bedroom Suite with master Bathroom, huge walk in closet, All Large bedrooms ~ in-unit laundry, Front & Rear outdoor Porches Garage Available ......4 blocks to Brown Line and one block Ravenswood Elementary ~ PETS WELCOME! *Photos may be of similar unit*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4435 NORTH PAULINA STREET have any available units?
4435 NORTH PAULINA STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4435 NORTH PAULINA STREET have?
Some of 4435 NORTH PAULINA STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4435 NORTH PAULINA STREET currently offering any rent specials?
4435 NORTH PAULINA STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4435 NORTH PAULINA STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 4435 NORTH PAULINA STREET is pet friendly.
Does 4435 NORTH PAULINA STREET offer parking?
Yes, 4435 NORTH PAULINA STREET does offer parking.
Does 4435 NORTH PAULINA STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4435 NORTH PAULINA STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4435 NORTH PAULINA STREET have a pool?
No, 4435 NORTH PAULINA STREET does not have a pool.
Does 4435 NORTH PAULINA STREET have accessible units?
No, 4435 NORTH PAULINA STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 4435 NORTH PAULINA STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4435 NORTH PAULINA STREET has units with dishwashers.
