Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

HUGE 3bed in Lincoln Square on extra wide lot!

Gorgeous restored vintage wood work and stained glass. Heat is included free in rent! Separate large dining room from living room/recreation area. The unit has a brand new rehab and they kept the beautiful vintage details such as wood trim, cabinetry with stained glass. Other highlights: Near Rockwell cta station and Montrose bus 5 mins to Welles and Horner Close to the Square Lots of restaurant Trendy area Unit highlights 3 beds; large master Huge LR and sep dining Kitchen with eat in area, pantry, DW New blinds Refinished HW Floors New carpet in master Cats OK with fee. Sorry no dogs.

Contact us to schedule a showing.