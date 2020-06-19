All apartments in Chicago
440 East Illinois Street
440 East Illinois Street

COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

440 East Illinois Street, Chicago, IL 60611
Near North Side

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 4453303 · Avail. now

$2,550

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 796 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
24hr concierge
doorman
elevator
fire pit
parking
pool table
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
internet access
media room
Beautiful Brand New 1BR Available NOW in River East - Great Deal - Don't Miss Out!
Hardwood maple flooring throughout with carpeted bedrooms, in-unit laundry rooms, sliding barn doors in select bedrooms, ample closet space, 11-12 ft ceilings, solarshade window treatments, built-in usb ports, fully equipped gourmet kitchen, stainless steel appliances, soft close cabinets and drawers, kitchen islands equipped with electrical outlets, granite counter-tops, balconies in select units. Luxury high rise building features a 10,000 sq foot rooftop deck with outdoor theater, fire pits, grills and wet bar. 24/7 athletic room with TRX and boxing equipment. Private screening room, waterfront lounge, business center, storage locker and bicycle storage available, 24/7 concierge and on-site maintenance, gaming room with pool table. Pet friendly building. Private residential parking. Non-smoking. All utilities except cable/internet and electric are included in rent. 1 Bedroom apartment price ranges from $2,550 -to $2,580 *Pricing and availability are subject to change. / Pictures may be of a similar unit in building.*

Amenities:
Doorman, Elevator, Health Club, Garage, Bicycle Room, Storage, Roof Deck, Receiving Room, Business Center, Dishwasher
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 440 East Illinois Street have any available units?
440 East Illinois Street has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 440 East Illinois Street have?
Some of 440 East Illinois Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 440 East Illinois Street currently offering any rent specials?
440 East Illinois Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 440 East Illinois Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 440 East Illinois Street is pet friendly.
Does 440 East Illinois Street offer parking?
Yes, 440 East Illinois Street does offer parking.
Does 440 East Illinois Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 440 East Illinois Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 440 East Illinois Street have a pool?
No, 440 East Illinois Street does not have a pool.
Does 440 East Illinois Street have accessible units?
No, 440 East Illinois Street does not have accessible units.
Does 440 East Illinois Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 440 East Illinois Street has units with dishwashers.
