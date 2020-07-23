All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

440 E Illinois St 4455501

440 East Illinois Street · (872) 704-0744
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

440 East Illinois Street, Chicago, IL 60611
Near North Side

Price and availability

Studio

Unit Unit 4455501 · Avail. Sep 1

$2,100

Studio · 1 Bath · 662 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
24hr concierge
doorman
elevator
fire pit
parking
pool table
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
media room
Unit 4455501 Available 09/01/20 440 E ILLINOIS, #4455501 - Property Id: 318339

Beautiful Brand New Studio Available NOW in River East - Great Deal - Don't Miss Out!
Hardwood maple flooring throughout with carpeted bedrooms, in-unit laundry rooms, sliding barn doors in select bedrooms, ample closet space, 11-12 ft ceilings, solarshade window treatments, built-in usb ports, fully equipped gourmet kitchen, stainless steel appliances, soft close cabinets and drawers, kitchen islands equipped with electrical outlets, granite counter-tops, balconies in select units. Luxury high rise building features a 10,000 sq foot rooftop deck with outdoor theater, fire pits, grills and wet bar. 24/7 athletic room with TRX and boxing equipment. Private screening room, waterfront lounge, business center, storage locker and bicycle storage available, 24/7 concierge and on-site maintenance, gaming room with pool table.

Amenities:
Doorman, Elevator, Health Club, Garage, Bicycle Room, Storage, Roof Deck, Receiving Room, Business Center, Dishwasher
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/440-e-illinois-st-chicago-il-unit-4455501/318339
Property Id 318339

(RLNE5940333)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 440 E Illinois St 4455501 have any available units?
440 E Illinois St 4455501 has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 440 E Illinois St 4455501 have?
Some of 440 E Illinois St 4455501's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 440 E Illinois St 4455501 currently offering any rent specials?
440 E Illinois St 4455501 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 440 E Illinois St 4455501 pet-friendly?
Yes, 440 E Illinois St 4455501 is pet friendly.
Does 440 E Illinois St 4455501 offer parking?
Yes, 440 E Illinois St 4455501 offers parking.
Does 440 E Illinois St 4455501 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 440 E Illinois St 4455501 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 440 E Illinois St 4455501 have a pool?
No, 440 E Illinois St 4455501 does not have a pool.
Does 440 E Illinois St 4455501 have accessible units?
No, 440 E Illinois St 4455501 does not have accessible units.
Does 440 E Illinois St 4455501 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 440 E Illinois St 4455501 has units with dishwashers.
