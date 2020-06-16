435 West Erie Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking bike storage garage

Beautiful spacious 2 bedroom / 2 bathroom in high rise!

Beautiful and spacious corner 2Bed/2Ba unit with floor to ceiling windows. Fantastic views of the city & the river. High ceilings, hardwood floors throughout, laundry in unit, large open floor plan. Stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops in kitchen. BLDG has 24HR DRMN, fitness facility, Party room, bike room, storage & more! Rent includes water and heat. Garage parking space also included. Available immediately!



Contact us to schedule a showing.