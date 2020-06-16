All apartments in Chicago
435 West Erie Street
Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:12 PM

435 West Erie Street

435 West Erie Street · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1496947
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

435 West Erie Street, Chicago, IL 60654
Near North Side

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
bike storage
garage
Beautiful spacious 2 bedroom / 2 bathroom in high rise!
Beautiful and spacious corner 2Bed/2Ba unit with floor to ceiling windows. Fantastic views of the city & the river. High ceilings, hardwood floors throughout, laundry in unit, large open floor plan. Stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops in kitchen. BLDG has 24HR DRMN, fitness facility, Party room, bike room, storage & more! Rent includes water and heat. Garage parking space also included. Available immediately!

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 435 West Erie Street have any available units?
435 West Erie Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 435 West Erie Street have?
Some of 435 West Erie Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 435 West Erie Street currently offering any rent specials?
435 West Erie Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 435 West Erie Street pet-friendly?
No, 435 West Erie Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 435 West Erie Street offer parking?
Yes, 435 West Erie Street does offer parking.
Does 435 West Erie Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 435 West Erie Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 435 West Erie Street have a pool?
No, 435 West Erie Street does not have a pool.
Does 435 West Erie Street have accessible units?
No, 435 West Erie Street does not have accessible units.
Does 435 West Erie Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 435 West Erie Street does not have units with dishwashers.
