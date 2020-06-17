All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

435 W Oakdale Ave 3A

435 W Oakdale Ave · (773) 318-3881
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

435 W Oakdale Ave, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 3A · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Fantastic North Facing 3rd floor, 1 Bed 1 Bath - Property Id: 229740

Updated galley kitchen with a beautiful tile back splash, plenty of cabinet storage and stainless steel appliances. Bright living room and bedroom with electric wall combo AC/Heat! A nice deck overlooking a tree lined street. Wood laminate and tile flooring. PARKING available for an extra fee. Coin laundry onsite. Close to bus/train, restaurants, shopping and lake. Available Immediately! Sorry, pets are not allowed by the association.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/229740
Property Id 229740

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5678242)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 435 W Oakdale Ave 3A have any available units?
435 W Oakdale Ave 3A has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 435 W Oakdale Ave 3A have?
Some of 435 W Oakdale Ave 3A's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 435 W Oakdale Ave 3A currently offering any rent specials?
435 W Oakdale Ave 3A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 435 W Oakdale Ave 3A pet-friendly?
No, 435 W Oakdale Ave 3A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 435 W Oakdale Ave 3A offer parking?
Yes, 435 W Oakdale Ave 3A does offer parking.
Does 435 W Oakdale Ave 3A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 435 W Oakdale Ave 3A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 435 W Oakdale Ave 3A have a pool?
No, 435 W Oakdale Ave 3A does not have a pool.
Does 435 W Oakdale Ave 3A have accessible units?
No, 435 W Oakdale Ave 3A does not have accessible units.
Does 435 W Oakdale Ave 3A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 435 W Oakdale Ave 3A has units with dishwashers.
