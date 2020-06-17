4324 N Bernard St 3B

Amenities
Updated 1 Bedroom Apt! - Property Id: 233086
The unit has been updated and includes:
-Stainless Steel Appliances w/ Dishwasher & Built-In Microwave
-Modern Espresso Cabinets
-Grey Paint Interior
-Remodeled Bathroom w/ New Tiling
-New Lighting Fixtures & Ceiling Fans
-Hardwood Flooring Throughout
-Plenty of Closet Space
Heat included!
Laundry in Building
Included in Rent: Water, Heat, Maintenance, & Trash
Available April 1st!
No Security Deposit!
Administrative Fee/s and Technology Fee apply.
Cats okay with pet fee, no dogs.
*Photos may be of a similar unit.
Please reach out for more info and to schedule a showing!
Silver Property Group, Ltd.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/233086
No Dogs Allowed
