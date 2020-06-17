All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 4324 N Bernard St 3B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
4324 N Bernard St 3B
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

4324 N Bernard St 3B

4324 North Bernard Street · (773) 956-4023
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Irving Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4324 North Bernard Street, Chicago, IL 60618
Irving Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 3B · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Updated 1 Bedroom Apt! - Property Id: 233086

The unit has been updated and includes:
-Stainless Steel Appliances w/ Dishwasher & Built-In Microwave
-Modern Espresso Cabinets
-Grey Paint Interior
-Remodeled Bathroom w/ New Tiling
-New Lighting Fixtures & Ceiling Fans
-Hardwood Flooring Throughout
-Plenty of Closet Space

Heat included!

Laundry in Building

Included in Rent: Water, Heat, Maintenance, & Trash

Available April 1st!

No Security Deposit!
Administrative Fee/s and Technology Fee apply.
Cats okay with pet fee, no dogs.

*Photos may be of a similar unit.

Please reach out for more info and to schedule a showing!

Silver Property Group, Ltd.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/233086
Property Id 233086

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5761814)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4324 N Bernard St 3B have any available units?
4324 N Bernard St 3B has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4324 N Bernard St 3B have?
Some of 4324 N Bernard St 3B's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4324 N Bernard St 3B currently offering any rent specials?
4324 N Bernard St 3B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4324 N Bernard St 3B pet-friendly?
Yes, 4324 N Bernard St 3B is pet friendly.
Does 4324 N Bernard St 3B offer parking?
No, 4324 N Bernard St 3B does not offer parking.
Does 4324 N Bernard St 3B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4324 N Bernard St 3B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4324 N Bernard St 3B have a pool?
No, 4324 N Bernard St 3B does not have a pool.
Does 4324 N Bernard St 3B have accessible units?
No, 4324 N Bernard St 3B does not have accessible units.
Does 4324 N Bernard St 3B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4324 N Bernard St 3B has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4324 N Bernard St 3B?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

1325 N Wells
1325 North Wells
Chicago, IL 60610
2319 N Southport
2319 North Southport Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614
4814 W Monroe St
4814 W Monroe St
Chicago, IL 60644
2300 North Clark
2300 N Clark St
Chicago, IL 60614
6715 S Dorchester
6715 S Dorchester Ave
Chicago, IL 60637
617 W Drummond
617 West Drummond Place
Chicago, IL 60614
Oakdale Terrace
525 W Oakdale Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
2324 N Southport Ave
2324 North Southport Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity