4317 W Cornelia Ave 2w

2 bed, 1 bath in Old Irving Park - Property Id: 309606
this 2 bed, 1 bath unit is located on the Cornelia ave in Old Irving Park. Close to Speedy Cash, McDonalds, KFC, Chicago Sweat Lodge and 7 Eleven. Tenant is responsible for electric and gas.
Amenities
* Open layout
* Hardwood floors
* Stainless steel appliances
* Microwave
* Dishwasher
* In unit laundry
* Updated bath
* Cenrtral heat & air
* Bedrooms fit queens
* Pet friendly - PER FEE WAIVED**
* MOVE IN FEE WAIVED**
* $150 off second months rent
* Requirements*
* 650 credit score or better
* Make 3x the rent before taxes
* No evictions
* No bankruptcies
* NO EXCEPTIONS
**Application fees are non refundable*
***Please contact Landstar listing agent for all info and applications regarding this unit. As availability is subject to change.***
Michael Robinson
847-331-6307
Landstar Realty Group
1611 Montrose ave
Chicago, Il 60613
* PE
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/309606
Property Id 309606
(RLNE5893245)