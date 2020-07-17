4317 W Cornelia Ave 2w

Amenities

this 2 bed, 1 bath unit is located on the Cornelia ave in Old Irving Park. Close to Speedy Cash, McDonalds, KFC, Chicago Sweat Lodge and 7 Eleven. Tenant is responsible for electric and gas.



Amenities

* Open layout

* Hardwood floors

* Stainless steel appliances

* Microwave

* Dishwasher

* In unit laundry

* Updated bath

* Cenrtral heat & air

* Bedrooms fit queens

* Pet friendly - PER FEE WAIVED**

* MOVE IN FEE WAIVED**

* $150 off second months rent



* Requirements*

* 650 credit score or better

* Make 3x the rent before taxes

* No evictions

* No bankruptcies

* NO EXCEPTIONS

**Application fees are non refundable*

***Please contact Landstar listing agent for all info and applications regarding this unit. As availability is subject to change.***



Michael Robinson

847-331-6307

Landstar Realty Group

1611 Montrose ave

Chicago, Il 60613



Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/309606

