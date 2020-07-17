All apartments in Chicago
4317 W Cornelia Ave 2w

4317 West Cornelia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4317 West Cornelia Avenue, Chicago, IL 60641
Irving Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 bed, 1 bath in Old Irving Park - Property Id: 309606

this 2 bed, 1 bath unit is located on the Cornelia ave in Old Irving Park. Close to Speedy Cash, McDonalds, KFC, Chicago Sweat Lodge and 7 Eleven. Tenant is responsible for electric and gas.

Amenities
* Open layout
* Hardwood floors
* Stainless steel appliances
* Microwave
* Dishwasher
* In unit laundry
* Updated bath
* Cenrtral heat & air
* Bedrooms fit queens
* Pet friendly - PER FEE WAIVED**
* MOVE IN FEE WAIVED**
* $150 off second months rent

* Requirements*
* 650 credit score or better
* Make 3x the rent before taxes
* No evictions
* No bankruptcies
* NO EXCEPTIONS
**Application fees are non refundable*
***Please contact Landstar listing agent for all info and applications regarding this unit. As availability is subject to change.***

Michael Robinson
847-331-6307
Landstar Realty Group
1611 Montrose ave
Chicago, Il 60613

* PE
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/309606
Property Id 309606

(RLNE5893245)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4317 W Cornelia Ave 2w have any available units?
4317 W Cornelia Ave 2w doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4317 W Cornelia Ave 2w have?
Some of 4317 W Cornelia Ave 2w's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4317 W Cornelia Ave 2w currently offering any rent specials?
4317 W Cornelia Ave 2w is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4317 W Cornelia Ave 2w pet-friendly?
Yes, 4317 W Cornelia Ave 2w is pet friendly.
Does 4317 W Cornelia Ave 2w offer parking?
No, 4317 W Cornelia Ave 2w does not offer parking.
Does 4317 W Cornelia Ave 2w have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4317 W Cornelia Ave 2w offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4317 W Cornelia Ave 2w have a pool?
No, 4317 W Cornelia Ave 2w does not have a pool.
Does 4317 W Cornelia Ave 2w have accessible units?
No, 4317 W Cornelia Ave 2w does not have accessible units.
Does 4317 W Cornelia Ave 2w have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4317 W Cornelia Ave 2w has units with dishwashers.
