429 W Ohio St 0902

Luxurious 1 Bed, 1 Bath Convertible - Property Id: 214995
Beautifully designed apartment unit in the heart of River North, right next to the Chicago river. Wake up to amazing views! Unit is newly remodeled with amazing maple kitchen cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and a beautiful remodeled bathroom. Have access to these awesome amenities: Outdoor pool, whirlpool spa, state of the art fitness center, outdoor fire pits and grilling station, business center, private terrace area, landscaped river walk, study center, and a dog run area for your furry friends. An all around great way to live. River North is an amazing location to explore the great attractions Chicago has to offer. Have walking access to the vibrant nightlife, glamorous restaurants, art galleries, and an abundance of entertainment. Disclosure: Pictures are representative of typical units and may not be the unit advertised. Prices and availability are subject to change. Call for details
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/429-w-ohio-st-chicago-il-unit-0902/214995
Property Id 214995
(RLNE5953963)