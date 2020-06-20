4257 N Sawyer Ave G

Amenities

Unit G Available 07/01/20 Horner Park - Updated Garden Apartment!! - Property Id: 121697



2 Bed / 1 Bath Recent Rehab GARDEN Apt in Irving Park! SS Appl, Quartz Counter, In-Unit W/D



2 Bed / 1 Bath Fully Rehabbed Garden Apartment in Irving Park!



Includes features such as:

-In-Unit Washer / Dryer

-Central Air / Heat

-Stainless Steel Appl. incl. Dishwasher & Microwave

-White Quartz Counter-tops in Kitchen & Modern Espresso Cabinets

-Nice Natural Light

-Gray Paint Interior

-Walk-In Bedroom Closet

-Hardwood Flooring Throughout



Included in Rent: Water, Maintenance, & Trash



Application Fee (Done Online)

No Security Deposit!

Administrative Fee/s apply.

Cats okay with pet fee, no dogs.



*Photos may be of a similar unit.



Please reach out for more info and to schedule a showing!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/121697

Property Id 121697



No Dogs Allowed



