All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 4257 N Sawyer Ave G.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
4257 N Sawyer Ave G
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

4257 N Sawyer Ave G

4257 North Sawyer Avenue · (773) 357-7733
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Irving Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4257 North Sawyer Avenue, Chicago, IL 60618
Irving Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit G · Avail. Jul 1

$1,420

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Unit G Available 07/01/20 Horner Park - Updated Garden Apartment!! - Property Id: 121697

2 Bed / 1 Bath Recent Rehab GARDEN Apt in Irving Park! SS Appl, Quartz Counter, In-Unit W/D

2 Bed / 1 Bath Fully Rehabbed Garden Apartment in Irving Park!

Includes features such as:
-In-Unit Washer / Dryer
-Central Air / Heat
-Stainless Steel Appl. incl. Dishwasher & Microwave
-White Quartz Counter-tops in Kitchen & Modern Espresso Cabinets
-Nice Natural Light
-Gray Paint Interior
-Walk-In Bedroom Closet
-Hardwood Flooring Throughout

Included in Rent: Water, Maintenance, & Trash

Application Fee (Done Online)
No Security Deposit!
Administrative Fee/s apply.
Cats okay with pet fee, no dogs.

*Photos may be of a similar unit.

Please reach out for more info and to schedule a showing!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/121697
Property Id 121697

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5706914)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4257 N Sawyer Ave G have any available units?
4257 N Sawyer Ave G has a unit available for $1,420 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4257 N Sawyer Ave G have?
Some of 4257 N Sawyer Ave G's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4257 N Sawyer Ave G currently offering any rent specials?
4257 N Sawyer Ave G isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4257 N Sawyer Ave G pet-friendly?
Yes, 4257 N Sawyer Ave G is pet friendly.
Does 4257 N Sawyer Ave G offer parking?
No, 4257 N Sawyer Ave G does not offer parking.
Does 4257 N Sawyer Ave G have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4257 N Sawyer Ave G offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4257 N Sawyer Ave G have a pool?
No, 4257 N Sawyer Ave G does not have a pool.
Does 4257 N Sawyer Ave G have accessible units?
No, 4257 N Sawyer Ave G does not have accessible units.
Does 4257 N Sawyer Ave G have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4257 N Sawyer Ave G has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4257 N Sawyer Ave G?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

3141 N Sheffield
3141 N Sheffield Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
1225 Old Town
1225 N Wells St
Chicago, IL 60610
180 North Jefferson
180 N Jefferson St
Chicago, IL 60661
849-53 W Lill
849 West Lill Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614
8057-59 S Marshfield
8057 S Marshfield Ave
Chicago, IL 60620
1819 W Belmont
1819 West Belmont Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
The Sutherland
4659 S Drexel Blvd
Chicago, IL 60653
The Shoreham at Lakeshore East
400 E South Water St
Chicago, IL 60601

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity