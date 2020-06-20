4257 N Sawyer Ave G

Amenities
Unit G Available 07/01/20 Horner Park - Updated Garden Apartment!! - Property Id: 121697
2 Bed / 1 Bath Recent Rehab GARDEN Apt in Irving Park! SS Appl, Quartz Counter, In-Unit W/D
2 Bed / 1 Bath Fully Rehabbed Garden Apartment in Irving Park!
Includes features such as:
-In-Unit Washer / Dryer
-Central Air / Heat
-Stainless Steel Appl. incl. Dishwasher & Microwave
-White Quartz Counter-tops in Kitchen & Modern Espresso Cabinets
-Nice Natural Light
-Gray Paint Interior
-Walk-In Bedroom Closet
-Hardwood Flooring Throughout
Included in Rent: Water, Maintenance, & Trash
Application Fee (Done Online)
No Security Deposit!
Administrative Fee/s apply.
Cats okay with pet fee, no dogs.
*Photos may be of a similar unit.
Please reach out for more info and to schedule a showing!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/121697
No Dogs Allowed
