Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated some paid utils refrigerator

MAGNIFICENT 2 BEDROOM DUPLEX IN BRONZEVILLE - Property Id: 235623



MAGNIFICENT 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH DUPLEX IS AN INCREDIBLE FIND! SPACIOUS ROOMS AND FULLY RENOVATED KITCHEN AND BATH WILL IMPRESS. EXPOSED BRICK AND HARDWOOD FLOORS ARE STUNNING, THIS GEM WONT LAST LONG!



APPLICANT REQUIREMENTS:

* 600 + CREDIT SCORE

* 3X INCOME

* NO EVICTIONS

* NO BANKRUPTCIES



PLEASE TEXT OR EMAIL MAE COOK FROM DREAM SPOTS LEASING FOR MORE INFORMATION OR TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING!

(MAE.DREAMSPOTS@GMAIL.COM)

773-886-4911

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/235623

Property Id 235623



(RLNE5613979)