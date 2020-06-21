420 E Waterside Dr 3204

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse doorman gym parking pool bike storage garage internet access media room

Unit 3204 Available 07/01/20 True Luxury - High Floor - Spectacular Views - Property Id: 292454



A Steal! Leasing this South and West Facing Sunny Corner 1-Bed 1-Bath Exquisite Condo that Boasts Full Size Balcony with Spectacular Views. Tastefully appointed Kitchen with 42"cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counters, Undermount Sink, Washer/Dryer in Unit. Pristine hardwood floors in living room.



High Floor Overlooking Chicago River, City Skyline and Parts of Lake Michigan, at The Regatta In Beautiful Lakeshore East. Few Minutes from Millennium Park, Shopping, Lakefront access to Trails, Navy Pier.



Heat, Water, Cable, Internet, Extra Storage ALL Included. 24-hour Doorman in fully secure in a highly upscale community. Heated Secure Garage Parking additional $200/month.



Very Luxurious Full Amenity Building with , Indoor Pool, well-equipped Fitness Room, Clubhouse, Theater, Community Room, Dry Cleaners, Bike Room, Outdoor Space and more. Dogs/Cats ok. Enjoy All That the Neighborhood Has To Offer-including a 6-acre Park, Restaurants & Events!



Available July 1, 2020.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/292454

Property Id 292454



(RLNE5826272)