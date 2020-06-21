All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

420 E Waterside Dr 3204

420 E Waterside Dr · No Longer Available
Location

420 E Waterside Dr, Chicago, IL 60601
The Loop

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
doorman
gym
parking
pool
bike storage
garage
internet access
media room
Unit 3204 Available 07/01/20 True Luxury - High Floor - Spectacular Views - Property Id: 292454

A Steal! Leasing this South and West Facing Sunny Corner 1-Bed 1-Bath Exquisite Condo that Boasts Full Size Balcony with Spectacular Views. Tastefully appointed Kitchen with 42"cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counters, Undermount Sink, Washer/Dryer in Unit. Pristine hardwood floors in living room.

High Floor Overlooking Chicago River, City Skyline and Parts of Lake Michigan, at The Regatta In Beautiful Lakeshore East. Few Minutes from Millennium Park, Shopping, Lakefront access to Trails, Navy Pier.

Heat, Water, Cable, Internet, Extra Storage ALL Included. 24-hour Doorman in fully secure in a highly upscale community. Heated Secure Garage Parking additional $200/month.

Very Luxurious Full Amenity Building with , Indoor Pool, well-equipped Fitness Room, Clubhouse, Theater, Community Room, Dry Cleaners, Bike Room, Outdoor Space and more. Dogs/Cats ok. Enjoy All That the Neighborhood Has To Offer-including a 6-acre Park, Restaurants & Events!

Available July 1, 2020.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/292454
Property Id 292454

(RLNE5826272)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 420 E Waterside Dr 3204 have any available units?
420 E Waterside Dr 3204 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 420 E Waterside Dr 3204 have?
Some of 420 E Waterside Dr 3204's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 420 E Waterside Dr 3204 currently offering any rent specials?
420 E Waterside Dr 3204 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 420 E Waterside Dr 3204 pet-friendly?
No, 420 E Waterside Dr 3204 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 420 E Waterside Dr 3204 offer parking?
Yes, 420 E Waterside Dr 3204 does offer parking.
Does 420 E Waterside Dr 3204 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 420 E Waterside Dr 3204 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 420 E Waterside Dr 3204 have a pool?
Yes, 420 E Waterside Dr 3204 has a pool.
Does 420 E Waterside Dr 3204 have accessible units?
No, 420 E Waterside Dr 3204 does not have accessible units.
Does 420 E Waterside Dr 3204 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 420 E Waterside Dr 3204 has units with dishwashers.
