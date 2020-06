Amenities

Beautiful Hardwood floors: Euro design layout with Gas Marble fireplace and Bath with Jacuzzi 2 bedroom, 1.0 bathroom condo in South Austin. Near OakPark ,easy drive to Xpress or walking distance to Blue or Green line train to the Loop. $1250.00/mo, $1250.00 security deposit. Water is included. Call Aretha at 312-719-5080.

Tenant must have a

min 650 Credit score

Obtain rental insurance