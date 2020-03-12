All apartments in Chicago
415 West Belmont Avenue
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:27 PM

415 West Belmont Avenue

415 W Belmont Ave · (312) 810-4937
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

415 W Belmont Ave, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1205 · Avail. now

$2,627

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1047 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
package receiving
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
concierge
doorman
gym
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
lobby
package receiving
valet service
Large 1047 sqft, 1 bedroom/1 bath at the high amenity Belmont by Reside. Kitchen with breakfast bar flows beautifully into the dining room and living room. Perfect layout for social gatherings. Bedroom fits a king size bed easily. Forced air/heat. 24/7 doorman, concierge services. Generous closets throughout the floorplan. Package receiving. Fitness center. Business center. Pet wash. Indoor, valet parking available. Luxurious fully furnished rooftops w/ grills. Glamorous and historic main lobby. Pets welcome, sorry- no aggressive breeds. No security deposit. Laundry room in building. Utility package fee of $85/month INCLUDES ALL UTILITIES (including all your electricity usage). The historic and stately 'Belmont by Reside' is one of Lakeview East's most highly regarded residences. Pricing changes daily at the property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 273 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 415 West Belmont Avenue have any available units?
415 West Belmont Avenue has a unit available for $2,627 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 415 West Belmont Avenue have?
Some of 415 West Belmont Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 415 West Belmont Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
415 West Belmont Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 415 West Belmont Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 415 West Belmont Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 415 West Belmont Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 415 West Belmont Avenue does offer parking.
Does 415 West Belmont Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 415 West Belmont Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 415 West Belmont Avenue have a pool?
No, 415 West Belmont Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 415 West Belmont Avenue have accessible units?
No, 415 West Belmont Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 415 West Belmont Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 415 West Belmont Avenue has units with dishwashers.
