415 West Belmont Avenue

Large 1047 sqft, 1 bedroom/1 bath at the high amenity Belmont by Reside. Kitchen with breakfast bar flows beautifully into the dining room and living room. Perfect layout for social gatherings. Bedroom fits a king size bed easily. Forced air/heat. 24/7 doorman, concierge services. Generous closets throughout the floorplan. Package receiving. Fitness center. Business center. Pet wash. Indoor, valet parking available. Luxurious fully furnished rooftops w/ grills. Glamorous and historic main lobby. Pets welcome, sorry- no aggressive breeds. No security deposit. Laundry room in building. Utility package fee of $85/month INCLUDES ALL UTILITIES (including all your electricity usage). The historic and stately 'Belmont by Reside' is one of Lakeview East's most highly regarded residences. Pricing changes daily at the property.