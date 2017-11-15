4148 W Cornelia Ave 2

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Rehabbed, Sunny 2BED/1BATH unit, South Old Irving! - Property Id: 253328



June 15th Lease Start. Charming sunny two bedroom apartment in South Old Irving Park. This top floor unit features a new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, new ceiling fans, blinds, new bathroom and walls. Separate and spacious Living and Dining Rooms, pantry. Central Air and heat. Tenants pay utilities. Outdoor parking available for.

Six flat located near Milwaukee Ave and I-90 for easy commuting.

Application required. No deposit!! 1st month's rent required upon approval. Pets are ok, but breed and weight restrictions apply. Email ctorres @ elanrealtygroup.com for a quick response. Average or Higher credit is required.

