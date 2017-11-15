All apartments in Chicago
4148 W Cornelia Ave 2

4148 West Cornelia Avenue · (312) 804-1237
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4148 West Cornelia Avenue, Chicago, IL 60641
Irving Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Rehabbed, Sunny 2BED/1BATH unit, South Old Irving! - Property Id: 253328

June 15th Lease Start. Charming sunny two bedroom apartment in South Old Irving Park. This top floor unit features a new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, new ceiling fans, blinds, new bathroom and walls. Separate and spacious Living and Dining Rooms, pantry. Central Air and heat. Tenants pay utilities. Outdoor parking available for.
Six flat located near Milwaukee Ave and I-90 for easy commuting.
Application required. No deposit!! 1st month's rent required upon approval. Pets are ok, but breed and weight restrictions apply. Email ctorres @ elanrealtygroup.com for a quick response. Average or Higher credit is required.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/253328
Property Id 253328

(RLNE5872562)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4148 W Cornelia Ave 2 have any available units?
4148 W Cornelia Ave 2 has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4148 W Cornelia Ave 2 have?
Some of 4148 W Cornelia Ave 2's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4148 W Cornelia Ave 2 currently offering any rent specials?
4148 W Cornelia Ave 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4148 W Cornelia Ave 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4148 W Cornelia Ave 2 is pet friendly.
Does 4148 W Cornelia Ave 2 offer parking?
Yes, 4148 W Cornelia Ave 2 does offer parking.
Does 4148 W Cornelia Ave 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4148 W Cornelia Ave 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4148 W Cornelia Ave 2 have a pool?
No, 4148 W Cornelia Ave 2 does not have a pool.
Does 4148 W Cornelia Ave 2 have accessible units?
No, 4148 W Cornelia Ave 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 4148 W Cornelia Ave 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4148 W Cornelia Ave 2 has units with dishwashers.
