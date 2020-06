Amenities

Spacious One Bedroom in Irving Park!

This beautiful courtyard building doesn't shy away from curb appeal. Living at a corner with Kedzie Avenue also puts plenty of businesses and restaurants at your fingertips. with Irving Park Road and Montrose Avenue just a few blocks away in either direction means that most conveniences you'll need are a short trip away. Slip away to nearby Horner Park for a morning jog or evening stroll while enjoying its scenic trails. CTA bus and train routes stop within walking distance of this location. Inside, hardwood floors and crown molding stand out among the apartment's original character, such as beautiful built-in storage pieces. These apartment homes are a charming culmination original details and modern finishes. *Photos may be of similar unit*