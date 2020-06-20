All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 409 East NORTH WATER Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
409 East NORTH WATER Street
Last updated May 20 2020 at 10:52 PM

409 East NORTH WATER Street

409 East North Water Street · (800) 795-1010
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Near North Side
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

409 East North Water Street, Chicago, IL 60611
Near North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 15 · Avail. now

$8,995

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 3766 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautiful 4 level TownHome located on the River-walk in Streeterville's very desirable North Water Street location. This luxury home includes 4 bedrooms 4.5 baths and an elevator for easy access. Spacious Living Room with fireplace and separate dining room with open kitchen and breakfast nook offers enjoyable living. Large master retreat include private balcony, spacious bedroom over looking the river and a spa like stone bath with over-sized vanity, Jacuzzi tub, walk in shower and huge customized walk in closet. A lower level features a family room, office/bedroom and bath. Enjoy a large roof deck with Amazing River, Lake and City Views. The Townhome is part of the RiverView development and offers an indoor pool, professional exercise room, entertainment suite and sundeck. Available furnished or unfurnished. Two parking spaces are included. Available Immediately

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 409 East NORTH WATER Street have any available units?
409 East NORTH WATER Street has a unit available for $8,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 409 East NORTH WATER Street have?
Some of 409 East NORTH WATER Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 409 East NORTH WATER Street currently offering any rent specials?
409 East NORTH WATER Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 409 East NORTH WATER Street pet-friendly?
No, 409 East NORTH WATER Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 409 East NORTH WATER Street offer parking?
Yes, 409 East NORTH WATER Street does offer parking.
Does 409 East NORTH WATER Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 409 East NORTH WATER Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 409 East NORTH WATER Street have a pool?
Yes, 409 East NORTH WATER Street has a pool.
Does 409 East NORTH WATER Street have accessible units?
No, 409 East NORTH WATER Street does not have accessible units.
Does 409 East NORTH WATER Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 409 East NORTH WATER Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 409 East NORTH WATER Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

East Park Tower
5242 S Hyde Park Blvd
Chicago, IL 60615
8201 S Drexel Ave
8201 S Drexel Ave
Chicago, IL 60619
5535 S Kimbark
5535 S Kimbark Ave
Chicago, IL 60637
3250 N Lakewood
3250 North Lakewood Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
3252 N Lakewood
3252 North Lakewood Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
1401 S State Apartments
1401 S State St
Chicago, IL 60605
One East Delaware
1 E Delaware Pl
Chicago, IL 60611
6701 N Glenwood
6701 North Glenwood Avenue
Chicago, IL 60626

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity