409 East NORTH WATER Street

Beautiful 4 level TownHome located on the River-walk in Streeterville's very desirable North Water Street location. This luxury home includes 4 bedrooms 4.5 baths and an elevator for easy access. Spacious Living Room with fireplace and separate dining room with open kitchen and breakfast nook offers enjoyable living. Large master retreat include private balcony, spacious bedroom over looking the river and a spa like stone bath with over-sized vanity, Jacuzzi tub, walk in shower and huge customized walk in closet. A lower level features a family room, office/bedroom and bath. Enjoy a large roof deck with Amazing River, Lake and City Views. The Townhome is part of the RiverView development and offers an indoor pool, professional exercise room, entertainment suite and sundeck. Available furnished or unfurnished. Two parking spaces are included. Available Immediately