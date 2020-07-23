Amenities

COMPLETELY RENOVATED PORTAGE PARK TWO BEDROOM - Property Id: 322030



Location: 4048 N Milwaukee ave, Portage Park 60641

Rent: $1350

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 1

Pets: Pet friendly

Laundry: In building

Parking: For rent $150 for assigned spot



- Easy access to I-90/I-94, Metra and Blue Line less than a mile away

- Large dogs welcome, breed restrictions apply

- Central air and heating

- SS kitchen appliances

- Hardwood flooring

- Semi-private back deck

- Lots of natural sunlight

- Move-in specials available



PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING, UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING APPLICATION APPLICATION FEES ARE NOT REFUNDABLE



Anastasiia Korinchevska

Landstar Realty Group

224-226-4000



Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider. All properties advertised on this website are subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, the Illinois Human Rights Act, and the Chicago Residential Landlord Tennant ?Ordinance. We are committed to upholding the purpose and spirit of these policies.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/4048-n-milwaukee-ave-chicago-il/322030

