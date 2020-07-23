Amenities
COMPLETELY RENOVATED PORTAGE PARK TWO BEDROOM - Property Id: 322030
Location: 4048 N Milwaukee ave, Portage Park 60641
Rent: $1350
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 1
Pets: Pet friendly
Laundry: In building
Parking: For rent $150 for assigned spot
- Easy access to I-90/I-94, Metra and Blue Line less than a mile away
- Large dogs welcome, breed restrictions apply
- Central air and heating
- SS kitchen appliances
- Hardwood flooring
- Semi-private back deck
- Lots of natural sunlight
- Move-in specials available
PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING, UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING APPLICATION APPLICATION FEES ARE NOT REFUNDABLE
Anastasiia Korinchevska
Landstar Realty Group
224-226-4000
(RLNE5950024)