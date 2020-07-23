All apartments in Chicago
Chicago, IL
4048 N Milwaukee Ave
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

4048 N Milwaukee Ave

4048 North Milwaukee Avenue · (224) 226-4000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4048 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago, IL 60641
Portage Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $1350 · Avail. now

$1,350

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
COMPLETELY RENOVATED PORTAGE PARK TWO BEDROOM - Property Id: 322030

Location: 4048 N Milwaukee ave, Portage Park 60641
Rent: $1350
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 1
Pets: Pet friendly
Laundry: In building
Parking: For rent $150 for assigned spot

- Easy access to I-90/I-94, Metra and Blue Line less than a mile away
- Large dogs welcome, breed restrictions apply
- Central air and heating
- SS kitchen appliances
- Hardwood flooring
- Semi-private back deck
- Lots of natural sunlight
- Move-in specials available

PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING, UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING APPLICATION APPLICATION FEES ARE NOT REFUNDABLE

Anastasiia Korinchevska
Landstar Realty Group
224-226-4000

Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider. All properties advertised on this website are subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, the Illinois Human Rights Act, and the Chicago Residential Landlord Tennant ?Ordinance. We are committed to upholding the purpose and spirit of these policies.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/4048-n-milwaukee-ave-chicago-il/322030
Property Id 322030

(RLNE5950024)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

