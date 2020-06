Amenities

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

Unit 1N Available 07/01/20 Lakeview 1 bed / 1 bath - Property Id: 274414



This 1 bed / 1 bath is located in Graceland west of the Lakeview neighborhood. Only a 10 minute walk to the Irving Park Brown line stop and only a 16 minute walk to Trader Joes. Also walking distance to Wrigley field.



