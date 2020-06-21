All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 7 2020 at 11:09 AM

400 East Ohio Street

400 East Ohio Street · (312) 399-0630
Location

400 East Ohio Street, Chicago, IL 60611
Near North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 401 · Avail. now

$2,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1650 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Click Virtual Tour for Full 3D Walk-thru! Don't miss this rare opportunity to rent a premier unit in an A+ location. Pristine, 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in a full-amenity building. With the largest floorplan available, you have an expansive and open south-facing living room with a large dining room and great views. The galley kitchen offers ample workspace and a lovely eat-in area, and the bedrooms feature abundant light and closet space. In-unit laundry, fantastic amenities, and a walk-to-everything location make this condo a must-see. Convenient ground floor indoor parking space and storage unit are included in the price. $500 move in fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 400 East Ohio Street have any available units?
400 East Ohio Street has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 400 East Ohio Street have?
Some of 400 East Ohio Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 400 East Ohio Street currently offering any rent specials?
400 East Ohio Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 East Ohio Street pet-friendly?
No, 400 East Ohio Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 400 East Ohio Street offer parking?
Yes, 400 East Ohio Street does offer parking.
Does 400 East Ohio Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 400 East Ohio Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 East Ohio Street have a pool?
No, 400 East Ohio Street does not have a pool.
Does 400 East Ohio Street have accessible units?
No, 400 East Ohio Street does not have accessible units.
Does 400 East Ohio Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 400 East Ohio Street has units with dishwashers.
