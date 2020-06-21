400 East Ohio Street

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage microwave refrigerator

Click Virtual Tour for Full 3D Walk-thru! Don't miss this rare opportunity to rent a premier unit in an A+ location. Pristine, 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in a full-amenity building. With the largest floorplan available, you have an expansive and open south-facing living room with a large dining room and great views. The galley kitchen offers ample workspace and a lovely eat-in area, and the bedrooms feature abundant light and closet space. In-unit laundry, fantastic amenities, and a walk-to-everything location make this condo a must-see. Convenient ground floor indoor parking space and storage unit are included in the price. $500 move in fee.