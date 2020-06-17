3966 W GRAND AVE.

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym

Humboldt Park beautifully renovated 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom. Within minutes from the park and steps from the 606 Bloomingdale trail. The apartment features: Hardwood flooring, in-unit furnace, stainless steel fridge, stove and microwave. Located in front of bus stop, Dunkin Donuts and many restaurants. Minutes from Humboldt Park and the new Blast Fitness just East of Division and Grand.

Minimum credit score requirements: 640+

Employment and Income Verification

Verification of Rent



Credit App Fee: $35 per person

Move In Fee: $400 (After rental approval)

Pet Fee: $30

No Security Deposit