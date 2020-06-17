All apartments in Chicago
3966 W GRAND AVE.
Last updated April 24 2020 at 3:15 PM

3966 W GRAND AVE.

3966 West Grand Avenue · (773) 314-6788
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3966 West Grand Avenue, Chicago, IL 60651
Humboldt Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$850

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
microwave
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
Humboldt Park beautifully renovated 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom. Within minutes from the park and steps from the 606 Bloomingdale trail. The apartment features: Hardwood flooring, in-unit furnace, stainless steel fridge, stove and microwave. Located in front of bus stop, Dunkin Donuts and many restaurants. Minutes from Humboldt Park and the new Blast Fitness just East of Division and Grand.
Minimum credit score requirements: 640+
Employment and Income Verification
Verification of Rent

Credit App Fee: $35 per person
Move In Fee: $400 (After rental approval)
Pet Fee: $30
No Security Deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3966 W GRAND AVE. have any available units?
3966 W GRAND AVE. has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3966 W GRAND AVE. have?
Some of 3966 W GRAND AVE.'s amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3966 W GRAND AVE. currently offering any rent specials?
3966 W GRAND AVE. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3966 W GRAND AVE. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3966 W GRAND AVE. is pet friendly.
Does 3966 W GRAND AVE. offer parking?
No, 3966 W GRAND AVE. does not offer parking.
Does 3966 W GRAND AVE. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3966 W GRAND AVE. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3966 W GRAND AVE. have a pool?
No, 3966 W GRAND AVE. does not have a pool.
Does 3966 W GRAND AVE. have accessible units?
No, 3966 W GRAND AVE. does not have accessible units.
Does 3966 W GRAND AVE. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3966 W GRAND AVE. does not have units with dishwashers.
