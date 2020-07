Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

Wonderful studio apartment on a quite tree lined street. Half a block from CTA Blue Line located off I 90/94 at Irving Park Rd., this spacious and updated Studio offers all you need. Hardwood floors in main living space, with high ceilings and plenty of sunlight. Heat, water, and trash pickup included. Cats are okay. Sorry no dogs. Call Stan for details and viewings. 847-980-0559



No Dogs Allowed



