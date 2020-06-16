All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

393 E Illinois St

393 E Illinois St · (312) 998-6780
Location

393 E Illinois St, Chicago, IL 60611
Near North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $3138 · Avail. now

$3,138

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1217 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
24hr concierge
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
sauna
yoga
PRIME STREETERVILLE!!! SLEEK 2BED+DEN, 2BATH! - Property Id: 228077

STREETERVILLE!!!
SUPERB 2BED, 2BATH!

Granite countertops
SS appliances
Floor2ceiling windows
Custom cabinetry
Hardwood flooring
Carpet in bedroom
In-unit W/D
Spacious closet space
PARKING IS AVAILABLE FOR A FEE!!!

AMENITIES
Resident Lounge+Billiards
Lake/city views+grilling stations+hot tub+spa
Wellbeats, Yoga Studio+Sauna
Indoor Pool
24 hr Concierge
Pet-Friendly
Indoor Parking Garage
On-Site Dry Cleaning Services

Paulina Pacyna | Luxury Broker | Buy - Rent - Sell
Downtown Apartment Company LLC.

Our service is 100% free! Pictures are representative samples of the advertised unit. In some cases, the actual units you tour may vary from the pictures based on the specific floor plan available. Availability and prices are subject to change (and often do change daily). Units are leased unfurnished unless otherwise specified. 12 month minimum lease term unless otherwise specified. Equal housing opportunity.

Ref # 82
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/228077
Property Id 228077

(RLNE5833929)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 393 E Illinois St have any available units?
393 E Illinois St has a unit available for $3,138 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 393 E Illinois St have?
Some of 393 E Illinois St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 393 E Illinois St currently offering any rent specials?
393 E Illinois St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 393 E Illinois St pet-friendly?
Yes, 393 E Illinois St is pet friendly.
Does 393 E Illinois St offer parking?
Yes, 393 E Illinois St does offer parking.
Does 393 E Illinois St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 393 E Illinois St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 393 E Illinois St have a pool?
Yes, 393 E Illinois St has a pool.
Does 393 E Illinois St have accessible units?
No, 393 E Illinois St does not have accessible units.
Does 393 E Illinois St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 393 E Illinois St has units with dishwashers.
