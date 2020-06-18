5957 W Madison.

Amenities
This 80-unit property in Oak Park, Chicago features Free Internet, On-Site Laundry, Uncovered Parking, Phone Entry Intercom, Eat-In Kitchen, Hardwood Floors, Free Heat, High-End Finishes, and Pre-Wired Phone/Cable. Walking distance to Columbus Park, Mario's Butcher Shop & Food, and Subway. Commute easily via Metra UP-W Union Pacific West, CTA Green and Blue Lines as well as 320 Madison Street, 91 Austin, 126 Jackson, 20 Madison, 315 Austin Bus Lines. Pets are welcome! Section 8 is accepted. Call today to hear about our current specials and to schedule your showing!
