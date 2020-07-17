All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

3916 N Janssen Ave

3916 North Janssen Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3916 North Janssen Avenue, Chicago, IL 60613
Lakeview

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Brand New Gut Rehab! Central Air & Laundry In Unit - Property Id: 303130

Take a look at this renovated 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment available in Lakeview, just 5 blocks to the Irving Park Brown Line. Features include a central air, new kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher, hardwood floors throughout, new bathroom with fresh tile work, and laundry in unit. Cats are welcome.

*VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE*

Leopoldo Gutierrez

Real Estate Broker
Cell: (786) 622-6882
Office: (773) 782-1000
leopoldo@liveherehomes.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/303130
Property Id 303130

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5868801)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3916 N Janssen Ave have any available units?
3916 N Janssen Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3916 N Janssen Ave have?
Some of 3916 N Janssen Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3916 N Janssen Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3916 N Janssen Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3916 N Janssen Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3916 N Janssen Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3916 N Janssen Ave offer parking?
No, 3916 N Janssen Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3916 N Janssen Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3916 N Janssen Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3916 N Janssen Ave have a pool?
No, 3916 N Janssen Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3916 N Janssen Ave have accessible units?
No, 3916 N Janssen Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3916 N Janssen Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3916 N Janssen Ave has units with dishwashers.
