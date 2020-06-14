All apartments in Chicago
Chicago, IL
390 E Erie St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

390 E Erie St

390 East Erie Street · (319) 573-5744
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

390 East Erie Street, Chicago, IL 60611
Near North Side

Price and availability

Studio

Unit Studio, 1 bath, $1550 · Avail. now

$1,550

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
pool
hot tub
Upgraded Studio in Streeterville! Northwestern! - Property Id: 214403

Steal on spacious studio steps to everything Streeterville has to offer! Blocks away from Northwestern, the lake, the lakefront trail, Navy Pier, Michigan Ave, River North & more!
Hardwood floors
Granite counters and stainless steel appliances
Walk-in closet and great storage space

Amenities -
Large fitness center
Indoor pool
Resident lounge
Hot tub
24 hour door staff

CONTACT ME FOR YOUR PRIVATE SHOWING TODAY!! I work with over 200 buildings and would be happy to find you your new home!

Aysha Hackert | Luxury Broker | Buy - Rent - Sell
Downtown Apartment Company LLC.

Our service is 100% free! Pictures are representative samples of the advertised unit. In some cases, the actual units you tour may vary from the pictures based on the specific floor plan available. Availability and prices are subject to change (and often do change daily). Units are leased unfurnished unless otherwise specified. 12 month minimum lease term unless otherwise specified. Equal housing opportunity.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/214403
Property Id 214403

(RLNE5839617)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

