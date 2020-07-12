3852 W Ainslie St

Amenities
2nd Floor 1 bed with formal dining room Heat incl - Property Id: 288700
Location: 3852 West Ainslie, Chicago, IL 60625 (Albany Park)
Rent: $1100
Bedrooms: 1
Bathrooms: 1
Pets: Cats only
Laundry: In Building
Parking: Street
This gorgeous second floor walk up is a very large one bedroom with formal dining room. The living room has great windows for natural light and an adorable faux fireplace. The hardwood floors are impeccable and really shine. Heat & water are included. Tenants pay cooking gas, electric, cable/internet. Up to two cats are allowed, sorry no dogs. Coin laundry is onsite. There is also a room for bike storage. The move in fee on this unit is $550 non refundable. Owner needs an hour heads up to meet for showings.
Lachezar Tomanov (Nikki)
Landstar Realty Group
312-307-6616
Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/288700
