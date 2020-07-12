All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:03 PM

3852 W Ainslie St

3852 W Ainslie St · (312) 307-6616
Location

3852 W Ainslie St, Chicago, IL 60625
Albany Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1100 · Avail. now

$1,100

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
bike storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
bike storage
internet access
dogs allowed
2nd Floor 1 bed with formal dining room Heat incl - Property Id: 288700

Location: 3852 West Ainslie, Chicago, IL 60625 (Albany Park)

Rent: $1100
Bedrooms: 1
Bathrooms: 1
Pets: Cats only
Laundry: In Building
Parking: Street

This gorgeous second floor walk up is a very large one bedroom with formal dining room. The living room has great windows for natural light and an adorable faux fireplace. The hardwood floors are impeccable and really shine. Heat & water are included. Tenants pay cooking gas, electric, cable/internet. Up to two cats are allowed, sorry no dogs. Coin laundry is onsite. There is also a room for bike storage. The move in fee on this unit is $550 non refundable. Owner needs an hour heads up to meet for showings.

PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING,
UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING
APPLICATION FEES ARE NOT REFUNDABLE

Lachezar Tomanov (Nikki)
Landstar Realty Group
312-307-6616

Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/288700
Property Id 288700

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5813461)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3852 W Ainslie St have any available units?
3852 W Ainslie St has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3852 W Ainslie St have?
Some of 3852 W Ainslie St's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3852 W Ainslie St currently offering any rent specials?
3852 W Ainslie St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3852 W Ainslie St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3852 W Ainslie St is pet friendly.
Does 3852 W Ainslie St offer parking?
Yes, 3852 W Ainslie St offers parking.
Does 3852 W Ainslie St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3852 W Ainslie St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3852 W Ainslie St have a pool?
No, 3852 W Ainslie St does not have a pool.
Does 3852 W Ainslie St have accessible units?
No, 3852 W Ainslie St does not have accessible units.
Does 3852 W Ainslie St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3852 W Ainslie St has units with dishwashers.
