3852 W Ainslie St

2nd Floor 1 bed with formal dining room Heat incl - Property Id: 288700



Location: 3852 West Ainslie, Chicago, IL 60625 (Albany Park)



Rent: $1100

Bedrooms: 1

Bathrooms: 1

Pets: Cats only

Laundry: In Building

Parking: Street



This gorgeous second floor walk up is a very large one bedroom with formal dining room. The living room has great windows for natural light and an adorable faux fireplace. The hardwood floors are impeccable and really shine. Heat & water are included. Tenants pay cooking gas, electric, cable/internet. Up to two cats are allowed, sorry no dogs. Coin laundry is onsite. There is also a room for bike storage. The move in fee on this unit is $550 non refundable. Owner needs an hour heads up to meet for showings.



Lachezar Tomanov (Nikki)

Landstar Realty Group

312-307-6616



Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider

