Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

3822 N Sheffield Ave 2

3822 North Sheffield Avenue · (773) 318-3881
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3822 North Sheffield Avenue, Chicago, IL 60613
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2 · Avail. now

$3,095

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
pool
media room
tennis court
dogs allowed
Beautiful 4BR/2BA Wrigleyville - Property Id: 289225

This comfortable four bedroom apartment has two gorgeously rehabbed bathrooms, a kitchen with granite counter-tops, a dishwasher, and a spacious living and separate dining area with big bay windows that let in plenty of light. Hardwood floors, beautiful French doors and a warm fireplace create an inviting atmosphere. The unit conveniently features tenant controlled gas forced heat and central air conditioning. There are laundry facilities in the building.
This building, which has extra large units, is conveniently located near both Chicago Park District's Lincoln Park (four blocks east) and Wrigley Field (three blocks south). Enjoy golfing, biking, running and tennis on Chicago's lakeshore as well as restaurants, theaters, bars and live music in Wrigleyville. The building is also steps away from Gill Park (two blocks east) which has a swimming pool and gymnasium.
Property Id 289225

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5813876)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3822 N Sheffield Ave 2 have any available units?
3822 N Sheffield Ave 2 has a unit available for $3,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3822 N Sheffield Ave 2 have?
Some of 3822 N Sheffield Ave 2's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3822 N Sheffield Ave 2 currently offering any rent specials?
3822 N Sheffield Ave 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3822 N Sheffield Ave 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3822 N Sheffield Ave 2 is pet friendly.
Does 3822 N Sheffield Ave 2 offer parking?
No, 3822 N Sheffield Ave 2 does not offer parking.
Does 3822 N Sheffield Ave 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3822 N Sheffield Ave 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3822 N Sheffield Ave 2 have a pool?
Yes, 3822 N Sheffield Ave 2 has a pool.
Does 3822 N Sheffield Ave 2 have accessible units?
No, 3822 N Sheffield Ave 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 3822 N Sheffield Ave 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3822 N Sheffield Ave 2 has units with dishwashers.
