3822 N Sheffield Ave 2

Beautiful 4BR/2BA Wrigleyville



This comfortable four bedroom apartment has two gorgeously rehabbed bathrooms, a kitchen with granite counter-tops, a dishwasher, and a spacious living and separate dining area with big bay windows that let in plenty of light. Hardwood floors, beautiful French doors and a warm fireplace create an inviting atmosphere. The unit conveniently features tenant controlled gas forced heat and central air conditioning. There are laundry facilities in the building.

This building, which has extra large units, is conveniently located near both Chicago Park District's Lincoln Park (four blocks east) and Wrigley Field (three blocks south). Enjoy golfing, biking, running and tennis on Chicago's lakeshore as well as restaurants, theaters, bars and live music in Wrigleyville. The building is also steps away from Gill Park (two blocks east) which has a swimming pool and gymnasium.

No Dogs Allowed



