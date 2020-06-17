3755 W Sunnyside Ave 2

Amenities

This unit 2 bed, 1 bath unit is located on Sunnyside and Hamlin ave in the Albany Park neighborhood. Close to the I-94 expressway, Jensen Park, Haugan Elementary schoool, Ruby's Fast Food and Family Dollar. This unit only includes water.



Amenities

* Hardwood floor

* Faux Fire place

* Large storage closets

* Large living room

* Large bedroom

* Formal dining area

* Updated bathroom

* Stainless steel appliances

* Dishwasher

* Microwave

* Granite counter tops

* Central heat & air

* Small back deck area

* Laundry in building

* Pet friendly - cats & dogs ( up to 35 lbs)

* $350 Pet fee



**Requirements**

* 650 credit score

* Make 3x the rent

* No evictions

* No bankruptcies

* NO EXCEPTIONS

**Application fees are non refundable. Please have requirements**

***Contact Landstar listing agent for all info and applications regarding the unit. As availability is subject to change without warning.***



Michael Robinson

847-331-6307

Landstar Realty Group

1611 Montrose ave

Chicago, Il 60613

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/291470

