Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:21 PM

3755 W Sunnyside Ave 2

3755 W Sunnyside Ave · No Longer Available
Location

3755 W Sunnyside Ave, Chicago, IL 60625
Albany Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
2 bed, 1 bath in Albany Park - Property Id: 291470

This unit 2 bed, 1 bath unit is located on Sunnyside and Hamlin ave in the Albany Park neighborhood. Close to the I-94 expressway, Jensen Park, Haugan Elementary schoool, Ruby's Fast Food and Family Dollar. This unit only includes water.

Amenities
* Hardwood floor
* Faux Fire place
* Large storage closets
* Large living room
* Large bedroom
* Formal dining area
* Updated bathroom
* Stainless steel appliances
* Dishwasher
* Microwave
* Granite counter tops
* Central heat & air
* Small back deck area
* Laundry in building
* Pet friendly - cats & dogs ( up to 35 lbs)
* $350 Pet fee

**Requirements**
* 650 credit score
* Make 3x the rent
* No evictions
* No bankruptcies
* NO EXCEPTIONS
**Application fees are non refundable. Please have requirements**
***Contact Landstar listing agent for all info and applications regarding the unit. As availability is subject to change without warning.***

Michael Robinson
847-331-6307
Landstar Realty Group
1611 Montrose ave
Chicago, Il 60613
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/291470
Property Id 291470

(RLNE5821253)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3755 W Sunnyside Ave 2 have any available units?
3755 W Sunnyside Ave 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3755 W Sunnyside Ave 2 have?
Some of 3755 W Sunnyside Ave 2's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3755 W Sunnyside Ave 2 currently offering any rent specials?
3755 W Sunnyside Ave 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3755 W Sunnyside Ave 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3755 W Sunnyside Ave 2 is pet friendly.
Does 3755 W Sunnyside Ave 2 offer parking?
No, 3755 W Sunnyside Ave 2 does not offer parking.
Does 3755 W Sunnyside Ave 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3755 W Sunnyside Ave 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3755 W Sunnyside Ave 2 have a pool?
No, 3755 W Sunnyside Ave 2 does not have a pool.
Does 3755 W Sunnyside Ave 2 have accessible units?
No, 3755 W Sunnyside Ave 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 3755 W Sunnyside Ave 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3755 W Sunnyside Ave 2 has units with dishwashers.
