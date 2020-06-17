3755 W Sunnyside Ave 2

Amenities
2 bed, 1 bath in Albany Park - Property Id: 291470
This unit 2 bed, 1 bath unit is located on Sunnyside and Hamlin ave in the Albany Park neighborhood. Close to the I-94 expressway, Jensen Park, Haugan Elementary schoool, Ruby's Fast Food and Family Dollar. This unit only includes water.
Amenities
* Hardwood floor
* Faux Fire place
* Large storage closets
* Large living room
* Large bedroom
* Formal dining area
* Updated bathroom
* Stainless steel appliances
* Dishwasher
* Microwave
* Granite counter tops
* Central heat & air
* Small back deck area
* Laundry in building
* Pet friendly - cats & dogs ( up to 35 lbs)
* $350 Pet fee
**Requirements**
* 650 credit score
* Make 3x the rent
* No evictions
* No bankruptcies
* NO EXCEPTIONS
**Application fees are non refundable. Please have requirements**
***Contact Landstar listing agent for all info and applications regarding the unit. As availability is subject to change without warning.***
Michael Robinson
847-331-6307
Landstar Realty Group
1611 Montrose ave
Chicago, Il 60613
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/291470
(RLNE5821253)