3742 N Halsted St

Amenities
New/renovated bathroom and kitchen granite tops - Property Id: 290651
Hardwood floors throughout the units with high ceilings. New/renovated bathroom and kitchen with granite counter tops, a microwave, and a dishwasher. Stainless steel appliances! Laundry located in the unit! Pet friendly building!
Here you'll find an upscale environment perfect for professionals in the bustling Lakeview community. Relax by the heated pool and cabanas on the sundeck, grab a coffee in the wired club room, or meet friends and neighbors onsite for a cookout. This new property offers a fun and exclusive lifestyle, just a few blocks from Lake Michigan.
Miguel Tineo
Leasing Agent
312-687-3503
miguel@liveherehomes.com
