All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 3742 N Halsted St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
3742 N Halsted St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

3742 N Halsted St

3742 North Halsted Street · (312) 687-3503
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lakeview
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3742 North Halsted Street, Chicago, IL 60613
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $3168 · Avail. now

$3,168

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1072 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
pool
hot tub
New/renovated bathroom and kitchen granite tops - Property Id: 290651

Hardwood floors throughout the units with high ceilings. New/renovated bathroom and kitchen with granite counter tops, a microwave, and a dishwasher. Stainless steel appliances! Laundry located in the unit! Pet friendly building!

Here you'll find an upscale environment perfect for professionals in the bustling Lakeview community. Relax by the heated pool and cabanas on the sundeck, grab a coffee in the wired club room, or meet friends and neighbors onsite for a cookout. This new property offers a fun and exclusive lifestyle, just a few blocks from Lake Michigan.

Miguel Tineo
Leasing Agent
312-687-3503
miguel@liveherehomes.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/290651
Property Id 290651

(RLNE5821265)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3742 N Halsted St have any available units?
3742 N Halsted St has a unit available for $3,168 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3742 N Halsted St have?
Some of 3742 N Halsted St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3742 N Halsted St currently offering any rent specials?
3742 N Halsted St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3742 N Halsted St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3742 N Halsted St is pet friendly.
Does 3742 N Halsted St offer parking?
No, 3742 N Halsted St does not offer parking.
Does 3742 N Halsted St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3742 N Halsted St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3742 N Halsted St have a pool?
Yes, 3742 N Halsted St has a pool.
Does 3742 N Halsted St have accessible units?
No, 3742 N Halsted St does not have accessible units.
Does 3742 N Halsted St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3742 N Halsted St has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3742 N Halsted St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

City Hyde Park
5105 S Harper Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
5401-5409 S. Cottage Grove Avenue
5401 S Cottage Grove Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
Pangea 7917 S Drexel East Chatham Apartments
7917 S Drexel Ave
Chicago, IL 60619
Elm Street Plaza
1130 N Dearborn St
Chicago, IL 60610
5326-5336 S. Greenwood Avenue
5326 S Greenwood Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
5335-5345 S. Kimbark Ave.
5335 S Kimbark Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
2315 N Southport Ave
2315 North Southport Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614
2531 North Southport Ave. Apt.
2531 North Southport Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity